Stockton University announced its 2023 Athletic Hall of Fame class — one team and three individuals — on Monday.

The inductees are the 1985 softball team; Nick Bologno, a men’s lacrosse player; Jared Lewis, a track & field athlete; and Sasha Williams, a women’s basketball player.

The honorees will be inducted at the Stockton Athletics Hall of Fame banquet Oct. 6 in the Stockton Campus Center Event Room. The banquet will be part of the University Weekend festivities. Tickets are $50 per person and $15 for children under 12. Tickets can be purchased online, or for information, call the Stockton Office of Athletics & Recreation at 609-652-4217.

The Stockton 1985 softball team won the school’s first postseason championship, the Eastern College Athletic Conference tournament. The Ospreys were coached by Dot Hirshfeld. The team went 21-9-1 on the season and still holds the program’s ERA record (0.80).

Gayle Varady, a pitcher on that team, still holds the school record for ERA in a season (0.74) and set a team record for wins in a season with 12. That mark held up until 2013. Abby Roessler’s school record of five triples was the single-season record until 2008.

Bologno, who played from 2012-2015, was the 2015 Skyline Conference Player of the Year and received a U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association honorable mention. Bologno was Stockton’s career points leader with 288, a record that stood for seven years. He’s third in career assists (136) and points (288) and fourth in goals (152).

Lewis, who competed from 2014-2018, was a two-time NCAA Division III national champion, having won the indoor triple jump in 2017 and 2018. Lewis was a nine-time All-American in the long jump and triple jump in indoor or outdoor track, the most All-American honors in Stockton history.

He was an 11-time New Jersey Athletic Conference champion and a 16-time All-NJAC selection (11 first team, two second team, three honorable mentions). Lewis was twice voted the NJAC Most Outstanding Male Athlete and was a three-time NJAC Outstanding Male Field Athlete. He was chosen the NJAC Male Athlete of the Year in 2016 and was a three-time Stockton Male Athlete of the Year.

Williams, who played from 2014-2018, received a 2018 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America honorable mention (one of two in team history). She was selected the NJAC Defensive Player of the Year a record four times. She ranks second in NCAA Division III history in blocked shots (547) and fourth in blocked-shot average per game.

Williams holds the school records for rebounds (1,212) and blocks (547) in a career and in a season (349 rebounds, 175 blocks). She is the only basketball player in Stockton history, male or female, with more than 1,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. Williams ranks fourth in Stockton history in scoring (1,489), sixth in assists (241) and 10th in steals (173). She was the 2018 Stockton Female Athlete of the Year.