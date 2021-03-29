Starting Thursday, tog will join striped bass, white perch among spring offerings

Striped bass and white perch continue unabated throughout South Jersey waters.

Reports have not varied much from inside Barnegat Inlet to Fortescue on Delaware Bay, including the Mullica River environs, Great Egg Harbor watershed and Maurice River region.

A lot of short striped bass, under the 28-inch minimum, with occasional keepers are biting mainly on bloodworm. The possession limit for striper is one daily measuring from that 28-inch minimum to less than 38 inches.

And we are required to employ in-line circle hooks when fishing for bass with natural baits such as bloodworm, bunker, clam or eels.

Bloodworm on No. 2 hooks is a popular rig combo for white perch, but some fishers prefer grass shrimp. Minnows, which have emerged in the warmer temps, are also in the arsenal.

Fishing from boats has been producing somewhat better recently.

With the water warming up a little, it seems as though white perch and striper are spreading out more in the local estuaries.