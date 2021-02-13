Stafford's Martin Truex Jr. ready to put last season's disappointments behind him

Last season was a disappointment for NASCAR Cup driver Martin Truex Jr.
For the first time since 2017, the driver of the No. 19 car — who grew up in the Mayetta section of Stafford Township — didn’t qualify for the Championship 4, and he finished seventh in the overall points standings.
It was his first season with new crew chief James Small, after Cole Pearn stepped down to spend more time with his family. Truex, 40, won the 2017 Cup championship with Pearn atop the pit box.
In 2020, Truex drove to victory lane only once, at the spring Martinsville race. It was the first year since 2015 that he didn’t win multiple Cup races.
He also had a string in the summer where he finished third or better in seven consecutive races — something that according to his team hadn’t been matched in the Cup series in more than 20 years.
“There were a lot of opportunities for us last year to have a great season, and we came up short on a lot of those little key areas and decisions,” Truex said during a news conference last week before Daytona Speedweeks.
The difficult season came to a head during the next-to-last race of the season at Martinsville in November. Truex was running second with 26 laps left and had a shot to win to advance to the Championship 4, but a loose wheel forced him to pit. He finished 22nd and didn’t advance.
“I think last year that we had a lot of near-misses, a lot of tough breaks, a lot of great race cars along the way, and obviously, some races that we were off and that we didn’t do the job that we should have or needed to,” Truex said.
But the 1998 Southern Regional High School graduate is ready to put all that disappointment behind him as he heads into Sunday’s Daytona 500, the Super Bowl of NASCAR and the season-opener for the 2021 season.
He signed a multiyear agreement Wednesday to stay with Joe Gibbs Racing, one of the circuit’s best teams that features two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch, defending two-time Daytona winner Denny Hamlin and newcomer Christopher Bell.
“I’m optimistic that we will have a better season,” Truex said. “I think last year there were a lot of unique challenges without having practice (before races due to the COVID-19 pandemic), and that’s probably one of the biggest things that hurt us, especially in the first half of the year.
“Toward the end of the year, we were right where we needed to be, and we really had a strong playoffs.”
Truex said he’s also looking forward to continuing to work with crew chief Small. Small, 37, said he feels far more comfortable after having a year under his belt.
“From the summer through the end of last year, we were definitely one of the most consistent teams,” Small said in quotes provided by Joe Gibbs Racing. “But the wins were lacking, and that’s all that matters in this business.
“I’m excited about this year. I think the whole team is ready to go. ... I’m confident we’re going to be right there in the hunt every weekend.”
The 2021 season will have a few different wrinkles, including more races on road courses and the addition of a dirt race at Bristol.
“I’m really, really curious to see what Bristol is going to be like with dirt,” Truex said. “I’m not a dirt guy. I’ve only raced twice on dirt, and they were charity races, so they were nothing to write home about as far as competition.
“Bristol has been a tough track for me and for us over the years to try to figure out. I don’t know that it could be any more difficult adding dirt, so I just look forward to that one to see what it’s going to be like.”
Another track that has been difficult for Truex is Daytona. He has three top-five finishes and five top-10s in 31 career Cup starts. He was the runner-up in 2016, just barely getting edged out by now-teammate Hamlin, and he finished fourth last season.
Truex qualified 26th for Sunday after finishing 12th in the second of Thursday night’s two Duel races. But he will start the 500 at the back of the 40-car field due to a radiator/oil cooler change.
“It’s a tough race to win. We’ve been really close,” Truex said. “I think for us, the biggest thing is trying to figure out a way to get to the end of the race. I feel like every time we make it to the end of one of these speedway races, we’re in the hunt, and we have a chance.”
Truex and Small both agree that the No. 19 team simply has the mindset of just getting better, and that will eventually lead to wins and another shot at a Cup title in 2021.
“We have worked on the areas that we felt that we needed to improve on to make sure we get everything that we can out of a weekend,” Small said.
Truex said his team is “always fired up” to improve.
“Last year did not go the way that we wanted,” Truex said. “We had a lot of close calls and had some races we probably should have won, and things didn’t go the way we needed to, or we screwed them up. That always makes you angry and makes you want to go back and redo it or retry it. I think we are better prepared this year for sure as a unit.”
