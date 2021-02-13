Stafford's Martin Truex Jr. ready to put last season's disappointments behind him

“I’m excited about this year. I think the whole team is ready to go. ... I’m confident we’re going to be right there in the hunt every weekend.”

The 2021 season will have a few different wrinkles, including more races on road courses and the addition of a dirt race at Bristol.

“I’m really, really curious to see what Bristol is going to be like with dirt,” Truex said. “I’m not a dirt guy. I’ve only raced twice on dirt, and they were charity races, so they were nothing to write home about as far as competition.

“Bristol has been a tough track for me and for us over the years to try to figure out. I don’t know that it could be any more difficult adding dirt, so I just look forward to that one to see what it’s going to be like.”

Another track that has been difficult for Truex is Daytona. He has three top-five finishes and five top-10s in 31 career Cup starts. He was the runner-up in 2016, just barely getting edged out by now-teammate Hamlin, and he finished fourth last season.

Truex qualified 26th for Sunday after finishing 12th in the second of Thursday night’s two Duel races. But he will start the 500 at the back of the 40-car field due to a radiator/oil cooler change.