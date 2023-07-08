The Stafford Township 8-10 softball team beat Lower/Middle Township 11-5 on Friday to win the District 16 championship.
Molly Bayer had two hits, including a three-run double, for Stafford. Vienna Frustieri, Brantley Anderson and Riley Weisz each added two hits. Kieran Merlo hit an RBI single, Miley Fredericks drove in a run with a fielder’s choice, Lexie Bucior bunted in a run, and Carmella Thompson had an RBI.
Merlo was Stafford’s starting pitcher and gave up two hits and a run in three innings. Bucior worked the fourth, gave up three runs and struck out three. Anderson pitched the fifth and sixth innings and struck out one and walked one.
For Lower/Middle, Charlie Pashley twice hit RBI singles.
District 16 Little League baseball
Ocean City/Upper Township 11, Greater Wildwood 0: Bayan Ricci pitched four shutout innings for OC/UT on Thursday and was 3 for 3. Will Auty had a hit for Greater Wildwood.
Ocean City/Upper Township advanced to meet Hammonton in Saturday’s District 16 final.
