The Stafford Township Little League all-star baseball team earned a 14-7 victory over Nutley on Friday night to advance to the state championship, which is set for Saturday.
Stafford, which won the District 16 and Section 4 titles, lost its first game in the state tournament but then beat Bergenfield 21-4. After beating Nutley, Stafford will play Toms River East in the finals.
Against Bergenfield, Colton Gearl pitched three shutout innings to earn the win. Conner Kerlin, Owen Hughes and Elias Gonzalez each had multiple hits and RBIs for Stafford.
On Friday against Nutley, Kerlin and Zando Kelly combined for 51/3 scoreless innings. Both also added multiple hits. Connor Grob hit a two-out, two-run double.
