St. Joseph's Jada Byers, left, is held up by teammate Ahmad Ross after running for one of his ten touchdowns during Saturday's playoff game against Morris Catholic on November 23, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
St. Joseph's Ahmad Ross barrels past Timber Creek defenders and into the end zone for a touchdown during Saturday's game in Hammonton on October 26, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Ahmad Ross understands the United States Military Academy is no ordinary college.
The Bridgeton resident and St. Joseph Academy senior committed this summer to play for Army. Graduates of the school must serve in the military for five years, although athletes can defer that military service to pursue pro careers.
“I felt like the opportunity it presented for life after football is something I couldn’t pass up,” Ross said. “It’s a grown-man decision. My mom and my family needs me to be a man."
Ross, 17, is standout running back and linebacker for St. Joe. He said Army projects him as an inside linebacker.
“They like my versatility,” Ross said, “and they feel like I could be a good leader on the defense.”
The 6-foot-2, 210-pound Ross helped lead the Wildcats to a 9-2 record last season. He was hobbled by injuries but still made 76 tackles, seven of them for losses. Ross also rushed for 348 yards and three touchdowns.
“I don’t think there’s any better kid that would fit the mold to be in a program like (Army’s),” St. Joe coach Paul Sacco said. “From day one, (the Army coaches) have been so impressed by Ahmad’s maturity, the way he handles situations and the way he takes care of the things he needs to. He’s a leader on and off the field.”
Ross selected Army despite not being able to visit the school’s West Point, New York, campus because of the new coronavirus.
“From day one, I had a bond with the coaching staff,” Ross said. “I wanted to take all my visits before I committed anywhere. But talking with the (Army) coaches, they made me 100% comfortable with my decision.”
St. Joe is scheduled to open its season either Oct. 2 or 3 against Holy Spirit, which beat the Wildcats 38-0 in last year’s state Non-Public II title game. Due to the pandemic, New Jersey high school football teams hope to play just six regular-season games this year. St. Joe, a perennial power, should again be one of South Jersey's top teams.
“We are excited and hopeful we get a season,” Ross said.

