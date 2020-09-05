St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco, at the football field, in Hammonton, Friday, April 24, 2020. Sacco has coached for over 30 years and won over 300 games. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco, at the football field, in Hammonton, Friday, April 24, 2020. Sacco has coached for over 30 years and won over 300 games. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco, at the football field, in Hammonton, Friday, April 24, 2020. Sacco has coached for over 30 years and won over 300 games. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco, at the football field, in Hammonton, Friday, April 24, 2020. Sacco has coached for over 30 years and won over 300 games. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco, at the football field, in Hammonton, Friday, April 24, 2020. Sacco has coached for over 30 years and won over 300 games. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco, at the football field, in Hammonton, Friday, April 24, 2020. Sacco has coached for over 30 years and won over 300 games. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco, at the football field, in Hammonton, Friday, April 24, 2020. Sacco has coached for over 30 years and won over 300 games. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
St. Joseph High School football coach Paul Sacco, at the football field, in Hammonton, Friday, April 24, 2020. Sacco has coached for over 30 years and won over 300 games. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
St. Augustine defeated St. Joseph 21-12 in high school football at Hammonton on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
St. Augustine defeated St. Joseph 21-12 in high school football at Hammonton on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
St. Augustine defeated St. Joseph 21-12 in high school football at Hammonton on Saturday, September 21, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
The St. Joseph High School Wildcats football team take on West Deptford, in Hammonton, Oct. 13, 2018. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
St. Joseph head football coach Paul Sacco is preparing his players to play Holy Spirit in the state final on Friday night Wednesday Nov 28, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
Edward Lea / Staff Photographer
St. Joseph head football coach Paul Sacco is preparing his players to play Holy Spirit in the state final on Friday night Wednesday Nov 28, 2018. Press of Atlantic City / Edward Lea Staff Photographer
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, might have cleared the way for competition this fall.
But St. Joseph Academy has some unintended hurdles to clear before its teams can even take the field next month.
The Diocese of Camden announced in April the closure of St. Joseph and Wildwood Catholic high schools, citing financial concerns and declining enrollment.
Both schools, however, were supported by alumni and community and able to gather enough funds to remain open, but with new names — St. Joseph Academy and Wildwood Catholic Academy.
But St. Joseph still has an issue.
The diocese will not allow the school to access its athletic fields on Wood Street in Hammonton, which now is just overgrown weeds and grass.
“That’s a question for them,” St. Joseph athletic director Anne Marie Mercado said when asked the reason the diocese, which owns the athletic fields, would not let them return to or even rent the property.
“I have no idea why,” she added.
The Wildcats football team is currently practicing on the field next to the school building on Vine Street, which the school announced last week it had leased from the Hammonton Board of Education.
But the team does not have a field to host its opponents when the shortened season starts. The Wildcats are scheduled to host Holy Spirit on Oct. 2.
The field hockey team also does not have a field to play on this season.
St. Joseph is waiting for approval to play both football and field hockey games at the Hammonton Middle School fields, Mercado said.
“If not, then it’s a shortened season, so we will just play them all away,” Mercado said. “With the time frame we are getting to get the school ready, we just don’t have enough time to establish our own fields. But that’s coming in the future.”
Adjacent to the practice football field at the Vine Street school are two softball fields, which have large outfields and could be used for field hockey games.
The boys and girls soccer teams are practicing at the Boyer Ave. Recreational Park in Hammonton. Both teams will also play its games there this fall.
“The hard part is for the kids,” Mercado said. “They have been through the closing of the school, an emotional roller coaster, the pandemic, and having sports and socializing ripped from them. They have been through so much.
“But they are Wildcats. They are fighters. We will get through this.”
The entire situation is frustrating. But even more disheartening, Mercado said.
“I just want to give these kids some normalcy and get back on the field. … But if that’s what the diocese wishes, not allowing us to play on them, then that’s fine. We will find a way.“
And the most frustrating part? The fields aren’t even being used.
“I just don’t understand,” said longtime St. Joseph football coach Paul Sacco, who added the school attempted to purchase the fields and the now-empty elementary school on Third Street, which has a full-sized gym that the basketball teams use and will affect them this winter.
The diocese denied the offer, he said.
“It’s one thing if the gym and fields were sold. But they are just sitting there collecting weeds and dust. If it’s about money, why are you not renting them out or leasing them?” Sacco questioned about the diocese’s decision.
“Why would you deny our kids that opportunity to get that field back and play?“
The football team does have access to its weight room on Vine Street.
Sacco, the winningest high school football coach in South Jersey who led the Wildcats to 20 state titles since the Non-Public playoffs began in 1993, also recently wrote a lengthy note to The Press of Atlantic City and other media outlets.
Sacco basically called out diocesan leadership, claiming they were determined to shut down the school and his team because they have been “against the football program and me directly.”
“I cannot think of any plausible reason for its animosity towards me and this program,” Sacco wrote. “I have always tried to teach the boys more than football.”
And now the diocese continues to hurt the school.
“It may not be the nicest field,” Sacco said Wednesday. He noted the fields have no lights and might not be as fancy as some others, “but it’s our field. It’s what we call home.”
Mercado agreed.
“It really makes no sense why we can’t use them if we are willing to pay for them,” Mercado said. “But there is also a solution to every problem. It’s about finding it and going with it.”
112419_spt_stjoe 3
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
112419_spt_stjoe 39
112419_spt_stjoe 10
112419_spt_stjoe 16
112419_spt_stjoe 8
112419_spt_stjoe 49
112419_spt_stjoe 32
112419_spt_stjoe 5
112419_spt_stjoe 7
112419_spt_stjoe 13
112419_spt_stjoe 37
112419_spt_stjoe 50
112419_spt_stjoe 30
112419_spt_stjoe 48
112419_spt_stjoe 51
112419_spt_stjoe 40
112419_spt_stjoe 14
112419_spt_stjoe 2
112419_spt_stjoe 1
112419_spt_stjoe 17
112419_spt_stjoe 46
112419_spt_stjoe 42
112419_spt_stjoe 41
112419_spt_stjoe 9
112419_spt_stjoe 38
112419_spt_stjoe 11
112419_spt_stjoe 36
112419_spt_stjoe 28
112419_spt_stjoe 43
112419_spt_stjoe 23
112419_spt_stjoe 45
112419_spt_stjoe 44
112419_spt_stjoe 24
112419_spt_stjoe 27
112419_spt_stjoe 6
112419_spt_stjoe 22
112419_spt_stjoe 31
112419_spt_stjoe 35
112419_spt_stjoe 47
112419_spt_stjoe 18
112419_spt_stjoe 15
110319_spt_stjoefb 21
110319_spt_stjoefb 31
110319_spt_stjoefb 7
110319_spt_stjoefb 17
110319_spt_stjoefb 40
110319_spt_stjoefb 15
110319_spt_stjoefb 37
110319_spt_stjoefb 38
110319_spt_stjoefb 28
110319_spt_stjoefb 16
110319_spt_stjoefb 3
110319_spt_stjoefb 19
110319_spt_stjoefb 18
102719_spt_stjoe 54
102719_spt_stjoe 8
102719_spt_stjoe 59
102719_spt_stjoe 45
102719_spt_stjoe 44
102719_spt_stjoe 43
102719_spt_stjoe 33
102719_spt_stjoe 21
102719_spt_stjoe 42
102719_spt_stjoe 19
102719_spt_stjoe 7
102719_spt_stjoe 60
102719_spt_stjoe 11
102719_spt_stjoe 5
102719_spt_stjoe 22
102719_spt_stjoe 26
102719_spt_stjoe 37
102719_spt_stjoe 38
102719_spt_stjoe 24
102719_spt_stjoe 1
102719_spt_stjoe 18
102719_spt_stjoe 12
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football gallery
St. Joes at West Deptford football
St. Joes at West Deptford football
St. Joes at West Deptford football
St. Augustine vs. St. Joes football
St. Augustine vs. St. Joes football
St. Augustine vs. St. Joes football
092219_gal_stjoes (20)
092219_gal_stjoes (11)
092219_gal_stjoes (36)
092219_gal_stjoes (2)
St. Augustine vs. St. Joes football
092219_gal_stjoes (28)
092219_gal_stjoes (22)
092219_gal_stjoes (27)
092219_gal_stjoes (31)
092219_gal_stjoes (14)
092219_gal_stjoes (25)
092219_gal_stjoes (7)
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.