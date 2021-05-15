St. Joe gets fifth straight win with victory over EHT

The St. Joseph Academy baseball team won its fifth straight game as freshman Ty Mercado sparked the Wildcats to an 8-6 win over Egg Harbor Township on Saturday. EHT (13-2) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

Ty Mercado was 2 for 5 with five RBIs. His two-run single in the top of the seventh was the difference in the game. Mercado also scattered eight hits in seven innings to get the win.