St. Joe gets fifth straight win with victory over EHT

The St. Joseph Academy baseball team won its fifth straight game as freshman Ty Mercado sparked the Wildcats to an 8-6 win over Egg Harbor Township on Saturday. EHT (13-2) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
Ty Mercado was 2 for 5 with five RBIs. His two-run single in the top of the seventh was the difference in the game. Mercado also scattered eight hits in seven innings to get the win.
Gage Ambruster scored three runs for St. Joe, and Brock Mercado, Ty’s senior brother, knocked in three runs.
St. Joe improved to 11-4.
St. Joseph 420 000 2 – 8 7 1
Egg Harbor Twp. 120 201 0 – 6 9 1
Mike McGarry
Staff Writer
I've covered high school sports and variety of other events and teams - including the ShopRite LPGA Classic and the Phillies - since 1993.
