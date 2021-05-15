 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Joe gets fifth straight win with victory over EHT
0 comments

St. Joe gets fifth straight win with victory over EHT

{{featured_button_text}}
051221_spt_ehtbb

On May 11 2021, in Egg Harbor Township, Egg Harbor Township High School baseball hosts West Deptford in the Diamond Classic, first round.

 Matthew Strabuk / For The Press

The St. Joseph Academy baseball team won its fifth straight game as freshman Ty Mercado sparked the Wildcats to an 8-6 win over Egg Harbor Township on Saturday. EHT (13-2) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.

Ty Mercado was 2 for 5 with five RBIs. His two-run single in the top of the seventh was the difference in the game. Mercado also scattered eight hits in seven innings to get the win.

Gage Ambruster scored three runs for St. Joe, and Brock Mercado, Ty’s senior brother, knocked in three runs.

St. Joe improved to 11-4.

St. Joseph 420 000 2 – 8 7 1

Egg Harbor Twp. 120 201 0 – 6 9 1

Contact: 609-272-7185
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

Japan's Rakuten chief calls Tokyo Olympics a "suicide mission"

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News