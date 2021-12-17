Sports let their guard down, COVID makes a comeback

Sports lost billions of dollars in 2020. The owners are not about to let that happen again.

They'll likely get no objection to carrying on largely with business as usual from all those Americans who've decided that the best way to beat the virus is to simply ignore it.

Not surprisingly, that's been about as effective as a child covering his or her eyes to make something bad go away.

At least 800,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 in less than two years, according to John Hopkins University. Stunningly, far more people have died in 2021 than the previous year, even though highly effective vaccines are now widely available.

Many athletes who've tested positive show no signs of being ill, leading some to wonder if they should be forced to sit out when they feel perfectly normal.

Experts acknowledge there's little need to shut down for a few weeks or go to the sort of “bubble” system that allowed leagues to complete their 2020 seasons.

“We’re in a very different world from a year ago," said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco. “It’s not too bad for young, healthy athletes.”