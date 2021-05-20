Spencer Howard to start Saturday; Meanwhile, J.T. Realmuto heads to injured list

PHILADELPHIA — In a personnel move that seemed inevitable, Spencer Howard will return to the big leagues.
The Phillies pitching prospect will start Saturday night against the Boston Red Sox. Earlier in the week, Phillies manager Joe Girardi downplayed the possibility of Howard coming to the big leagues.
Why the change?
“We will like the way (Howard) is throwing the ball (in Triple-A),” Girardi said before the Phillies hosted the Red Sox on Friday night in the opener of a three-game series. “Sometimes I’m just not quite ready to give you everything because I haven’t talked to everybody that I need to talk to. It takes time to work through things.”
In another move that seemed inevitable, the Phillies announced that catcher J.T. Realmuto has been placed on the 10-day injured list with a bone bruise near his left wrist. The team activated outfielder Matt Joyce from the injured list to take Realmuto’s spot on the roster.
“It’s just not ready to go,” Girardi said of Realmuto’s injury.
Howard’s promotion makes perfect sense as the Phillies are in a bit of pitching crisis. Howard will take the place of Chase Anderson in the rotation. Anderson (2-4 with a 6.96 ERA) gave up eight hits and seven runs in 1 1/3 innings in his last start, a 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
Meanwhile, Howard, 24, has a 1.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in nine innings with the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Howard last pitched last Sunday, allowing one run and striking out five in four innings against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.
The Phillies also are scrambling for starting pitching because Vince Velasquez was scratched from his start Thursday with numbness in his right index finger. Girardi said Friday that Velasquez should be able to make his next start.
Before the season started, Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said the team planned to limit Howard’s innings this season. But this was the right time to promote Howard as he is clearly one of the team’s best pitching options, and the Phillies need a boost. They began Friday 22-22 with losses in four of their previous five games.
Girardi said he expects Howard, who initially was scheduled to pitch Saturday for Lehigh Valley, to throw about 60 pitches against the Red Sox. Girardi also said Anderson will pitch out of the bullpen.
“I can use him in different scenarios,” Girardi said.
As for Realmuto, the Phillies decided to place him on the injured list after he tried to swing a bat Friday afternoon.
“He swung the bat off a tee, and it just doesn’t feel right,” Girardi said. “We shut him down, and said we’re going to back off for a few days, continue to treat and then we’ll go from there.”
The injury occurred when Realmuto tried to block a wild pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals on April 29. Realmuto aggravated the injury last Saturday. He had hoped to avoid the injured list. Realmuto sports a batting average/on-base percentage/slugging percentage slash line of .294/.400/.486.
Because he had not played this week, the Phillies were able to backdate Realmuto on the injured list three days. That means he will be out at least a week.
