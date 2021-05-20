Spencer Howard to start Saturday; Meanwhile, J.T. Realmuto heads to injured list

Meanwhile, Howard, 24, has a 1.00 ERA and 13 strikeouts in nine innings with the triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. Howard last pitched last Sunday, allowing one run and striking out five in four innings against the Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders.

The Phillies also are scrambling for starting pitching because Vince Velasquez was scratched from his start Thursday with numbness in his right index finger. Girardi said Friday that Velasquez should be able to make his next start.

Before the season started, Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski said the team planned to limit Howard’s innings this season. But this was the right time to promote Howard as he is clearly one of the team’s best pitching options, and the Phillies need a boost. They began Friday 22-22 with losses in four of their previous five games.

Girardi said he expects Howard, who initially was scheduled to pitch Saturday for Lehigh Valley, to throw about 60 pitches against the Red Sox. Girardi also said Anderson will pitch out of the bullpen.

“I can use him in different scenarios,” Girardi said.

As for Realmuto, the Phillies decided to place him on the injured list after he tried to swing a bat Friday afternoon.