Phillies top pitching prospect Spencer Howard will not begin the 2020 season in Philadelphia.
Despite how well Howard pitched in summer camp this month, it’s the right decision for the Phillies.
Philadelphia announced Tuesday that Howard, fellow pitchers Mauricio Llovera and Addison Russ and catcher Logan O’Hoppe were transferred to the team’s alternate training facility in Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania.
By keeping Howard off the active roster until the middle of next week, the Phillies can gerrymander his service time and keep Howard from being a free agent until 2026. If he started the season on the active roster, Howard, who turns 24 next week, would become a free agent in 2025. The Phillies host the Miami Marlins in the season opener at 7:05 p.m. Friday at Citizens Bank Park.
“There’s not much that I can do about it other than take care of my work every day and try to get a little bit better and keep progressing,” Howard said when asked about the service time issue last week. “What they choose to do is up to them. But I think as far as just keeping everything that I can control, keep that rolling. That’s my mindset toward it.”
Howard pitched well enough in summer camp to earn a spot on the roster. From the way Phillies officials have spoken about Howard, he should rejoin the major league team quickly after the service time issue is resolved.
He threw four shutout innings in Tuesday’s intrasquad game at Citizens Bank Park.
“His changeup was really effective tonight,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said Tuesday. “His fastball is sneaky to me. He’s got that easy delivery, and it just kind of comes out at you. I thought he threw really well in camp, and we’re really excited about him.”
Pitching coach Bryan Price said Howard would be a top prospect in any organization.
"He has power. He throws strikes. He’s athletic. He’s got a really, really good changeup and breaking ball," Price said. "The sky is the limit, but then you have to get to the big leagues and perform at this level before you start to define where you are.”
Teams are able to keep 60 players in the their pool for the 2020 season. Teams will begin the season with an active roster of 30 players. That number will drop to 28 two weeks into the season. Two weeks later, the roster will drop to 26.
Teams can make changes to their 60-player pool throughout the season. Phillies who are not on the active roster will train in Lehigh Valley at Coca-Cola Park (home of the triple-A IronPigs) since there is no minor league baseball this season.
