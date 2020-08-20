Spencer Howard called it a step in the right direction.
The Phillies rookie starting pitcher delivered the best performance of his brief major-league career, but it wasn’t enough to get Philadelphia a win.
The Toronto Blue Jays beat Philadelphia 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader in Buffalo, New York, as Howard struck out five and allowed a run in 3 2/3 innings.
“That’s not the best I’ve been,” Howard said. “I made a few minor tweaks during the past couple of days, and I’m starting to feel a little bit better on the mound.”
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. knocked in the winning run with a bloop single over the head of the drawn-in Phillies infield in the bottom of the seventh and final inning. The game was played in Buffalo because Canada won’t let the Blue Jays play in Toronto because of COVID-19.
The Phillies selected Howard in the second round of the 2017 draft out of California Polytechnic State University, where he walked on and was nearly cut from the team as a freshman. Howard, 24, struck out 94 and walked just 16 in 71 minor-league innings last season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound right-hander never pitched above double-A last season, but his performance was enough to make him on of the organization’s top prospects.
For the first time in his three big-league starts, Howard displayed some of the “electric stuff” Phillies coaches and his teammates said they had seen from Howard during summer camp.
He threw 67 pitches, 49 of them four-seam fastballs. The pitch averaged 95.1 mph, and he got eight swings-and-misses with it.
In his previous two starts, he threw a total of 83 four-seam fastballs and got just four swings-and-misses. Howard’s fastball averaged 93.5 mph in his debut and 94.3 in his second start.
“I don’t think I threw a single curveball and definitely less sliders and changeups,” Howard said. “It’s good to get back into that groove with the fastball. It wasn’t perfect but overall, I think it was a step in the right direction.”
Despite Howard’s success Phillies manager Joe Girardi gave him a quick hook Thursday.
Howard left with two outs in the bottom of the fourth with the Phillies ahead 2-1 and runners on first and third. He had given up three singles and a run in the inning.
“I trust Joe and whatever he feels is best for the game,” Howard said of being pulled.
Howard spoke with Phillies pitching coach Bryan Price after he left the mound.
“Bryan said, ‘You’re going to pitch yourself (out) of those situations later in your career,'” Howard said. “'Just stick with it.'”
Howard said the Phillies haven’t let him know yet if he will remain in the starting rotation. Vince Velasquez started the second game of the doubleheader Thursday.
“I’m going to prepare like I am (in the rotation),” Howard said. “If they tell me otherwise, I’ll just roll with that.”
