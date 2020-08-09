PHILADELPHIA — Spencer Howard made his big league debut Sunday afternoon.
The right-handed starting pitcher didn’t look like a star. He didn’t look overmatched, either.
Howard looked OK.
That’s probably not what Phillies fans were looking for from one of the organization’s top prospects. Now the question is when will they see Howard pitch again.
Howard allowed seven hits and four runs in 42/3 innings as the Atlanta Braves swept a doubleheader of seven-inning games from the Phillies with an 8-0 win at Citizens Bank Park.
“I wouldn’t say I felt sharp, just out of sync with mechanics,” Howard said. “I left a lot of balls over the plate, and mistakes get hit in the big leagues.”
Howard threw 81 pitches, struck out four and walked one. He didn’t display overpowering velocity. Howard relied mostly on a four-seam fastball that averaged 93.5 mph. He threw it 41 times but got no swing-and-miss strikes with the pitch.
“That first start is not easy to get through,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “I’m always happy when they don’t walk the world.”
The Braves were extremely aggressive against Howard, who faced 22 hitters. Thirteen of them swung at the first pitch they saw, including Freddie Freeman and Ronald Acuna Jr., who both hit first-pitch home runs off Howard.
“It did feel like I was kind of getting ambushed,” Howard said.
On the positive side, Howard seemed poised on the mound. He never appeared flustered and threw some sharp-breaking sliders and curveballs.
There was plenty of excitement around Howard’s debut. Phillies players and coaches talked about how much Howard had impressed during last month’s summer camp. Although there were no fans in the stands, Howard had plenty of friends and family watching on television.
“It seemed like I was the last person in the United States to know I was going to pitch today,” Howard said. “I just tried to stay on an even keel and not let the moment get too big.”
Since the season began, Howard had been pitching at the Phillies’ alternate training camp in Allentown, Pennsylvania, probably not the best way to prepare for a big league debut.
“It was interesting to say the least,” Howard said. “The taxi squad setup was difficult to feel adrenaline. This was different but exciting nonetheless”
The Phillies selected Howard in the second round of the 2017 draft out of California Polytechnic State University, where he walked on and was nearly cut from the team as a freshman. Howard struck out 94 and walked just 16 in 71 minor league innings last season. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound right-hander never pitched above double-A last season, but his performance was enough to make him on of the organization’s top prospects.
Howard, 24, took the mound Sunday after the Phillies had lost the first game of the doubleheader 5-2. He wore No. 48. The Phillies optioned lefty reliever Cole Irvin to the alternate training site in Lehigh Valley and designated reliever Enyel De Los Santos for assignment to get Howard on the roster and eligible to pitch.
Howard’s first major league pitch was a 94.5 mph fastball that leadoff hitter Acuna fouled down the right field line.
Howard earned his first strikeout when he got Marcel Ozuna to swing and miss on an 84.6 mph slider. That strikeout allowed Howard to escape the first inning without giving up a run despite allowing the first two runners to reach base on a single and walk, respectively.
“He didn’t fall apart,” Girardi said of Howard’s first inning. “Sometimes it’s tough to slow a young person’s mind down when it’s their first start or their first year. I thought he handled it well.”
The left-handed Freeman gave the Braves a 2-0 lead when he used an inside-outside swing to hit a 92.4 mph first-pitch fastball 363 feet the opposite way into the left field stands for a two-run home run. Acuna hit a first-pitch slider for a solo home run to make it 3-0 Braves in the top of the fifth.
Three batters after the Acuna home run, Howard struck Ozuna again – this time with an 82.9 mph slider. Girardi then took Howard out of the game. Ozuna broke his bat in frustration after the strikeout.
“You take your victories where you can get them,” Howard said. “That was one of the high points of the day. To end on that left a good taste in my mouth.”
Afterwards, Girardi said Vince Velasquez, the starting pitcher in the first game of the doubleheader, is likely to remain in the five-man starting rotation.
“We didn’t come in to today and say we’re going to make a change in the rotation,” the manager said.
Howard could certainly give the Phillies beleaguered bullpen a boost, but Girardi did not commit to Howard in that role either.
Howard took a good-natured, matter-of-fact approach to his debut in a post-game video call with reporters.
“There’s a lot work to,” Howard said. “I would feel worse if I felt really sharp and pitched the same way I did. I know what I need to work on. It’s just time to get work.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.