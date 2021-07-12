Spanish mackerel join already impressive list of summer vareity

Fishing keeps heading for a summer peak.
There are good reports from back bays and inlets out to inshore and offshore.
The variety is remarkable.
Spanish mackerel recently were added to the mix with reports from Jim’s Bait and Tackle in Cape May.
Bob Duckenfield said Monday the mackerel were swimming with bluefish at Five-Fathom Bank off Cape May County.
Matt Slobodjian had an earlier report from Jim’s that they are at East Lump with bonito.
The reports from Jim’s said yellowfin tuna are biting in Wilmington Canyon.
Noel Feliciano at One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City also reported yellowfin at the Wilmington.
Kingfish, summer flounder, triggerfish, sheepshead, weakfish and now a few bluefish are active.
Feliciano said one of his fishers caught 15 kingfish and stopped fishing because he used up his bloodworm.
It is also peak season for tournaments.
One of the new entries on the competition calendar is a statewide summer flounder test held Saturday.
The first Beat the Fleet had three area divisions: South, Central and North.
In the South, Determined with Roy Trainor took first place overall and the second-heaviest fish with 6.74- and 6.26-pound summer flounder.
The third fish that gave the Determined first place in the stringer category weighed 3.56 pounds. It was caught by Trainor’s 12-year old son, Nathan, and it was also the heaviest junior entry in the statewide count.
Joey Trainor, Andrew DeMarco and Kevin Addy made up the rest of the crew.
Roy Trainor, who said he has been fishing since he was 4, reported Monday they were fishing in the ocean off Cape May and that the wind was blowing early but that it turned into a beautiful day.
Full results can be found at njfishingclub.com.
Another new-to-the-area contest is the big-game Jimmy Johnson “Quest for the Ring” in Atlantic City, based at the Frank S. Farley State Marina.
Area captains and crews will go up against tournament-tested contestants.
The weigh-ins will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday this week. And according to officials, they are open to the public.
There is lots happening with this extravaganza.
Check it all out at questfortheringac.com.
A popular local contest is Saturday’s 28th annual Duke of Fluke headquartered at Sterling Harbor Bait & Tackle in Wildwood.
This one has a wide range. The boundaries are from Absecon Inlet at Atlantic City to Ocean City, Maryland. And it includes boat and kayak divisions.
There is an 18-inch minimum for fish to be eligible.
Details are at sterlingharbor.com.
Follow Shep at
Michael Shepherd is the retired sports editor of The Press. His column appears Mondays online and Tuesdays in print.
Contact Michael Shepherd:
609-350-0388
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.