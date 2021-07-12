Spanish mackerel join already impressive list of summer vareity

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the South, Determined with Roy Trainor took first place overall and the second-heaviest fish with 6.74- and 6.26-pound summer flounder.

The third fish that gave the Determined first place in the stringer category weighed 3.56 pounds. It was caught by Trainor’s 12-year old son, Nathan, and it was also the heaviest junior entry in the statewide count.

Joey Trainor, Andrew DeMarco and Kevin Addy made up the rest of the crew.

Roy Trainor, who said he has been fishing since he was 4, reported Monday they were fishing in the ocean off Cape May and that the wind was blowing early but that it turned into a beautiful day.

Full results can be found at njfishingclub.com.

Another new-to-the-area contest is the big-game Jimmy Johnson “Quest for the Ring” in Atlantic City, based at the Frank S. Farley State Marina.

Area captains and crews will go up against tournament-tested contestants.

The weigh-ins will run from 4 to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday this week. And according to officials, they are open to the public.

There is lots happening with this extravaganza.