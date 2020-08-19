Jackson Braddock set some records Saturday. And he did so at the prestigious Music City Distance Carnival Championships at Lipscomb Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.
Braddock, a rising senior at Southern Regional High School, won the 3,200-meter race in a personal-best 8 minutes, 54.02 seconds. His time was a meet record and the 10th fastest time in New Jersey history according to nj.milesplit.com.
The 16-year-old Ship Bottom resident won the event among a field of 22 runners.
“It was a really great feeling,” said Braddock, who won the race by more than three seconds faster than runner-up Izaiah Steury of Angola High School in Indiana (8:57.17).
The previous meet record was set last year by Kashon Harrison of Kirtland High School in New Mexico (8:55.27).
“I think a lot of the work I’ve put in, especially during COVID, is starting to pay off,” said Braddock, who added he put in some of the best workouts he ever had during the stay-at-home order. “I think Saturday was a really good example of that.”
Braddock, who was a first-team Press All-Star for the indoor track and field season, won the Ocean County championship in the 3,200.
He also finished second at the South Jersey Group IV championship and third at the state Group IV championship. He placed fourth at the Meet of Champions in his previous best 9:06.86.
Saturday was his first competitive race since the MOC on March 8 as the coronavirus pandemic canceled the remainder of the winter season and all of the spring season.
“It’s been really great to compete again,” Braddock said. “It’s been like five months. So it was awesome to have some competition again.”
Braddock’s mother, Jen, also went to Nashville to support him. But due to safety and health concerns, spectators were not allowed at the venue.
Instead, most parents and supporters lined up along the fence outside Lipscomb Academy to watch the different events.
Braddock also became the 24th runner in state history to finish the 3,200 in under nine minutes. Eleven of the 24 have come since 2010.
“The initial excitement was amazing,” Braddock said. “But more than anything I wanted to win the race. It’s been so long since I had the competition, so the meet record and the PR were the cherry on top.
“It was just a lot of excitement and satisfaction with the work I put in.”
Braddock won the Ocean County, Shore Conference and state Group IV cross country championships last fall.
Braddock was also a finalist in the National Cross Country Team Championships in Portland, Oregon.
“I’m not surprised at all, to be honest,” Southern boys track coach Scott Baker said about Braddock’s record performance Saturday.
Braddock also clocked an 8:58.3 during an unofficial 3,200 run time-trial at Lombardi Field track in Old Bridge, Middlesex County, on June 13, according to MileSplit.
“It’s a total tribute to the amount of dedication and hard work he has put in,” Baker said.
The New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association, which governs most high school sports in the state, plans to have a shortened fall season starting Oct. 2.
Cross country state championships have been canceled. But dual meets and county championships are still scheduled.
“I think anytime that kid is at the starting line, it’s not just a (chance for) PR, it’s for some kind of record,” Baker said. “Whether it’s a course record or a state record. He is that phenomenal of a runner.”
Southern has about 70 athletes on the team. All are close and support each other, but having Braddock is “setting the team up for the future because of what Jackson is doing right now,” Baker said.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if he finishes by the end of his (senior) spring track season as one of, if not the best runner, to ever come through the state of New Jersey,” Baker said. “He is that phenomenal and that dedicated to his craft.”
Braddock, who has not yet committed to a college, said he will run hard when the season starts with the aim of breaking more records and setting a new PR.
“It adds to it even more,” Braddock said. “I think I can definitely run faster, and it was good to see where I’m at. I’m excited to keep pushing the envelope and doing the best I can everyday to be better.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.