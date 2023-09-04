The summer season is nearing a conclusion, but great fishing continues with quality catches.

Noel Feliciano had a super crowd gathered around One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City for the Casting for a Cure on Sunday. At one point during the festivities, a fisher carted in a cooler and showed off a keeper summer flounder and a decent-size bluefish.

It was a brief fun happening that added to the sizeable gathering of family, friends and associates. The purpose of the gathering was to raise awareness of breast cancer.

Feliciano’s friends and others who joined in enjoyed live and lively music, food and the upbeat, friendly mix of people at the popular Atlantic Avenue venue.

It was a great afternoon, for Noel, wife Awilda and their family, and an awesome intro to September.

And, oh, by the way, a fishing contest was part of the program.

Dan Massimino, of Brigantine, weighed in the heaviest summer flounder at 3.7 pounds.

And Davon DeBow, of Galloway Township, was fishing with his 7-year-old son, Braxton, in Absecon Inlet and caught the heaviest tautog, a 2.7-pounder.

“It was awesome … a super turnout for a great cause,” the elder DeBow said Monday.

Fishing is fab elsewhere, too.

Well-known and respected fisher Tia Bucci, of Linwood, provided a photo of summer flounder she said was “bigger than my cooler!”

That fish was caught Saturday in the backwaters inside Great Egg Harbor Inlet. It was part of what she said was a great day in which she and husband Dennis Donohue almost limited out with keepers.

On Sunday, they gave it a try, but wakes from personal watercraft made it difficult, so they headed back to the dock after a few drifts.

She said the channels between Somers Point and Great Egg Harbor Inlet are still holding big flounder.

The opener for the second half of the Association of Surf Angling Club tour of South Jersey beaches is this Saturday.

The 58th H.W. Shaner Surf Fishing Tournament, sponsored by ASAC, is in Avalon.

In-person registration is from 5:30 to 7 a.m. at the Avalon Community Center, 3001 Avalon Avenue. Sign-up fees are $80 for six-person teams and $20 for individuals.

Fishing will go from 7 to 9:30 a.m. at the first station and from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the second. Go to ASAConline.org for more details.