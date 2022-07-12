South Jersey South Shore Baseball League standings, schedule 2

LOCAL
South Jersey South Shore Baseball League
S.J. Surf;15-1
Buena;11-6
Absecon;10-6
Northfield;10-7
Ocean City;8-6
Hammonton;9-7
Ventnor;8-7
EHT;7-10
Galloway;4-8
Egg Harbor City;2-12
Somers Point;2-13
All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted
Monday's games
Egg Harbor City at Northfield
S.J. Surf at Buena
Galloway at Hammonton
Ventnor at EHT
Absecon at Ocean City
Tuesday's games
Egg Harbor City at S.J. Surf
Hammonton at Ventnor
Ocean City at EHT
Somers Point at Galloway (doubleheader)
Absecon at Buena
Wednesday's games
Hammonton at Northfield
Somers Point at Buena
Thursday's games
Egg Harbor City at Somers Point
Northfield at Absecon
Ventnor at S.J. Surf
EHT at Galloway
Hammonton at Ocean City
