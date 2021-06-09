South Jersey Lifeguard races set to return this summer

McGovern is looking forward to more racing this summer.

"I think it's great for all the patrols to get back to racing," McGovern said. "It's part of the history of lifeguarding and it showcases what we do. Our racing lets the public see the skills used in lifeguarding, and it reinforces their faith in the guys and girls to keep them safe. A person watching will think, 'Wow, if my child was out there, they'd be able to get to him quickly.'"

The Long Beach Island Lifeguard Tournament is the LBI Beach Patrol's top event. The Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol has won the tournament from 2015-2019 (it wasn't held in 2020).

Harvey Cedars Beach Patrol Chief Randy Townsend also knows that beach racing is a lot more than just a sport.

"The structure and education around the racing is what makes it important," Townsend said. "We instruct young people on ocean safety. You have to be aware of everything that's around you. We promote safety and want the public to be well-informed about it."

Townsend said that the island's races are on this summer, and the 59th annual LBI Tournament will probably be in late July.