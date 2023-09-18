It looks as though we are getting back to some very decent fishing here in South Jersey waters.

The variety was getting interesting before Lee churned up ocean conditions, and that mix of fish seems to be continuing.

Summer flounder are hanging in the back bay channels while moving out to the inshore sloughs and reefs.

Sheepshead, tautog and croaker create a strong combo around jetties and bridges.

The scattered rains of Monday did little to dissuade fishers from getting back into the chase in the inside waters.

It’s like as soon as the weather breaks the fishers get back into action.

Mike O’Neill kept the Stray Cat charter/open boat dockside at Seaview Harbor Marina in Great Egg Harbor Inlet Monday because of windy conditions in the ocean.

He sailed Sunday and caught “a bunch” of summer flounder with nine keepers in the box.

He said the water was gin clear and the weather was fine. C.J. Walsh of Moran’s Dockside in Avalon said Monday that the mullet run is strong in the back bays inside Townsend Inlet.

C.J. said small striped bass and summer flounder are hanging in the back bays and channels while sheepshead and tautog are biting on sand fleas around the bridges.

The back waters in that area have spot and croaker.

Noel Feliciano reported Monday from One-Stop Bait and Tackle in Atlantic City that he certified a 23-inch summer flounder pulled in off an Atlantic City jetty and another that went 18 inches caught Sunday night.

He also said nice-size tautog are “going crazy.”

The fall classic Atlantic County/Atlantic County Pat Erdman Memorial Surf Fishing Derby opens this Monday on the beaches of Brigantine, Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate and Longport.

Badges, dash cards and regulations sheets are available at Derby headquarters Scott’s Dock in Margate, and Ship Shop in Ventnor, One-Stop in Atlantic City, Riptide Bait and Tackle in Brigantine, Absecon Bay Sportsman’s Center in Absecon and Tight Lines in Somers Point.

The cost to enter is $25. Contestants will compete for cash prizes in four divisions. Striped bass payoffs will be $500 for first, $200 for second and $100 for third. Bluefish, tautog and kingfish will each earn $3OO, $100 and $50 for first, second and third heaviest.

Four-wheel drive beach permits can be obtained with contest badges and vehicle identification at Ventnor and Margate police headquarters. Brigantine has its own season-long beach buggy permits. Longport does not permit beach buggy access.

Atlantic City has an on-line system at Acnj.gov as a starting point for that process or go to the Atlantic County Surf Fishing Derby Facebook page.

Dave Showell is in the early stages of organizing the Battle of the Back Bays tournament set for Veterans Day headquartered at Absecon Bay Sportsman Center.

He already has four boat crews signed up.

Call him at 609-484-0409 for details.