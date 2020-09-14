Matt Wagner hit a two-out home run in the top of the seventh inning to lead the Somers Point All-Stars 12-and-under baseball team to its first Section 4 Little League title with a 4-3 victory over Haddonfield on Sunday in Waterford Township.
Wagner also hit an RBI single.
Somers Point, which won the District 16 title last week, advances to the single-elimination, four-team state tournament Sept. 26-27 at the Holbrook Little League Fields in Jackson Township.
The Somers Point team consists of the top 12U players from Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township, Ventnor, Upper Township and Northfield leagues.
“It’s exciting for the kids,” said Somers Point manager Nick Wagner, who noted the minor league division (10U) won a sectional title about 50 years ago. “It’s a great accomplishment. It really is. I’m really happy for all the players.”
On Sunday, John Mullen pitched 3 2/3 innings and struck out two. He also had an RBI off a sacrifice fly in the second inning to give his team a 2-0 lead. Chip Clooney struck out nine in relief.
Aiden Flanigan hit an RBI single in the second that started the scoring. Matt Wagner drove in Mikey Baxter to make it 3-0.
Haddonfield, however, tied the score late and forced extra innings. Matt Wagner, the Somers Point coach's son, found a way to give his team a chance to advance to the state championship with his tie-breaking solo homer.
Somers Point then shut down Haddonfield in the bottom of the seventh to clinch the championship.
The local team will play the winner of Section 3 in the semifinals Sept. 26. The winners of Section 1 and 2 will play in the other semifinals. Those teams have not been finalized as sectional play was not yet complete.
The championship and consolation games will be held Sept. 27.
“As you advance to each new tournament, it becomes a little more difficult,” Nick Wagner said. “I know we will have our hands full with whoever comes out of Section 3. But if the kids put out a good effort and stay positive, we have as good of a chance as anyone else.”
Little League canceled its baseball and softball World Series in all divisions, but allowed each state the option to conduct a tournament.
But with local restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, some leagues and districts were not permitted to operate.
Somers Point, however, was allowed and joined the state tournament and included others that did not have a team to form the All-Star team.
Many of these players are typically rivals each summer.
In other years, all of the athletes would have to be Somers Point residents, be enrolled in a local school or have permission to be on the team.
But this year, Little League decided to get rid of the boundaries to give each athlete a chance to compete.
“They quickly put all rec seasons and previous years behind them and moved forward with this new team,” Nick Wagner said.
Somers Point has a 14-man roster. Each player is 12 years old, which gives the team an advantage over those that include younger players.
Nick Wagner expressed thanks to his coaching staff and everyone else who has volunteered time to help train the team and get it ready to compete, including longtime mentor Dave Geiger.
“I think being older helps them,” Wagner said of his group of 12-year-olds. “And I also think when you have a team that gets along so well, there is a lot of cohesiveness and camaraderie. That really helps us as well.”
Somers Point All-Stars roster
Ryan Abbott, 2B/LF, Ventnor
Wes Andrews, 2B/C Upper Twp.
Mikey Baxter, SS, EHT
Chip Clooney, RF/ P, EHT
Dylan Cramer, 1B/ C/LF, Northfield
Jack Dougherty, CF/ C, Somer Point
Aiden Flanigan, C, Erma
Jacob Haywood, RF/2B, Somers Point
T.J. McBall, 1B/ P, Somers Point
John Mullen, RF/P, EHT
Anthony Nodado, CF/P, Ventnor
Nathan Rivera, 3B/2B, Somers Point
Matt Wagner, LF/CF, Somers Point
Kyle Williams, 3B, Upper Twp
Coach
Nick Wagner
Assistant coaches
Bob Baxter
Ken Williams
Unofficial coaches
Mike Dougherty
Bob Mullen
