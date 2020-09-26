Somers Point 12-and-under loses state semifinal

The Somers Point All-Stars 12-and-under baseball team lost 5-3 to Brick Township in the Little League state semifinals Saturday at the Holbrook Little League Fields in Jackson Township.
Somers Point captured the District 16 and Section 4 titles this summer. The sectional title was the first for the local 12U program.
The minor league division (10U) had won a sectional title about 50 years ago, according to Somers Point manager Nick Wagner.
Somers Point consists of the top 12U players from Somers Point, Egg Harbor Township, Ventnor, Upper Township and Northfield little leagues.
The team will play against Madison, which won Section 1, in the consolation game at 11:30 a.m. Sunday at the Holbrook Little League Fields.
Madison lost 7-5 to Section 2 champion Englewood Cliffs. Englewood will play Brick Township in the state title game at 2 p.m. Sunday. Brick won Section 3.
On Saturday, Somers Point and Brick were tied 3-3 after the third inning. But Brick scored two runs in its half of the fourth to take the lead and cap the scoring.
No further game information was available.
Little League canceled its baseball and softball World Series in all divisions, but allowed each state the option to conduct a state tournament, which some New Jersey districts viewed as a golden opportunity.
But with local restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, some leagues and districts were not permitted to operate.
Somers Point, however, was allowed and joined the state tournament and included others that did not have a team and formed the All-Star team.
Normally, athletes would have to be Somers Point residents, be enrolled in a local school or have permission to be on the team. But Little League got rid of its area boundaries this season due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Some players on the roster are rivals each summer.
Each player on the team is 12. Most will be finished with Little League after this season and compete next summer for local Babe Ruth or other advanced travel leagues.
