Vineland's Shelby Money signs NWSL contract with Racing Louisville FC

Money was a first-team Press All-Star goalie with five shutouts in her junior season of 2013 at Vineland High School. She received an honorable mention as a senior. The 2015 Vineland graduate started four years for NCAA Division III Rowan University from 2015-2018.

She had a 0.56 goals-against average with eight shutouts as a Rowan senior year. She broke the school record for career shutouts and finished with 36. She stopped 61 shots for a save percentage of 0.859.

Money was twice chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year. She was named to the United States Soccer Coaches Association All-America third team and was a Scholar All-America second team.

Money finished with a career record of 50-10-7 for the Profs, an 0.870 save percentage and a 0.47 GAA.

“I think if she was 6 inches taller she might be on the National Team,” Rowan coach Scott Leacott said Monday. “She’s by far the best goalie we’ve ever had. She worked harder in every practice than anyone I’ve ever had, and that’s saying a lot. There was no offseason for her.”

Money called Leacott to give him the news of her signing, and the coach said he was probably happier than she was.