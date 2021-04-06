Vineland's Shelby Money signs NWSL contract with Racing Louisville FC

Vineland’s Shelby Money has never stopped working to realize her dream of being a goalie in professional women’s soccer.
It came true when she signed a contract a few days ago to play for Racing Louisville FC, a new member of the National Women’s Soccer League. The team announced the signing Monday.
The NWSL is the top tier of women’s pro soccer leagues in the USA.
The 5-foot-7 Money was one of five standout nonroster invitees signed by the Louisville, Kentucky, franchise following the team’s preseason camp. The five were added to the roster, which has 22 players.
“It feels awesome. I always wanted to be a professional soccer player since I was a little girl,” said Money, 23, a granddaughter of former Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Don Money. “I’ve been training here in Louisville for 2 1/2 months. I’m super excited for the opportunity and to see where this takes me.”
Racing Louisville FC will host the Orlando Pride in the Challenge Cup, a preseason NWSL tournament, at 7 p.m. Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium. It will be the girst game in Racing Louisville history.
Money said that the team is developing a good culture.
“The group is close,” Money said. “I’ve trained with the team, and we hang out outside of training. I’m good friends with Michelle Betos, a goalie who’s been in the league since 2013. I’ve known her a few years, and it’s awesome to train with her. Two other friends are (midfielders) Savannah McCaskill and Yuki Nagasato (the 2019 NWSL assists leader).”
Money was a first-team Press All-Star goalie with five shutouts in her junior season of 2013 at Vineland High School. She received an honorable mention as a senior. The 2015 Vineland graduate started four years for NCAA Division III Rowan University from 2015-2018.
She had a 0.56 goals-against average with eight shutouts as a Rowan senior year. She broke the school record for career shutouts and finished with 36. She stopped 61 shots for a save percentage of 0.859.
Money was twice chosen the New Jersey Athletic Conference Goalkeeper of the Year. She was named to the United States Soccer Coaches Association All-America third team and was a Scholar All-America second team.
Money finished with a career record of 50-10-7 for the Profs, an 0.870 save percentage and a 0.47 GAA.
“I think if she was 6 inches taller she might be on the National Team,” Rowan coach Scott Leacott said Monday. “She’s by far the best goalie we’ve ever had. She worked harder in every practice than anyone I’ve ever had, and that’s saying a lot. There was no offseason for her.”
Money called Leacott to give him the news of her signing, and the coach said he was probably happier than she was.
“It’s awesome,” Leacott said. “It’s always been her dream to play professional soccer, and she put so much time in. It couldn’t happen to a better person. She’s definitely athletic, but her mental focus is unreal. I can’t think of any other Division III player in the National Women’s Soccer League.”
Money said she was excited to play against teams from around the country. Following the Challenge Cup, in which Louisville will play at least four games, the NWSL has a 24-game regular season.
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
