US stumbles to 2-0 loss at 1st-place Canada in qualifying

Christian Pulisic had a free kick about 25 yards in the 36th minute but sent the ball over the crossbar.

Weston McKennie nearly scored in the 43rd minute with a 6-yard header from Pulisic's corner kick, but Milan Borjan leaped and with outstretched right hand slapped the off the underside of the crossbar. Paul Arriola's 87th-minute bicycle kick was just wide.

A U.S. giveaway led to David's 70th-minute shot that Turner spilled, and the goalkeeper stopped Larin's attempt off the rebound.

Captain Tyler Adams, one of only two Americans to appear in every qualifier, came out in the 67th minute with a strained right hamstring. Chris Richards injured a foot, forcing the U.S. to finish with 10 men, and Walker Zimmerman was held out with a hamstring injury.

The U.S. has been outscored 4-2 in the first half, going scoreless in eight of 10 qualifiers, and rallied for an 11-3 advantage in the second. The Americans have one win, two losses and two draws on the road, and four victories and a draw at home.