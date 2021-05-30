US loses 2-1 at Switzerland ahead of Nations League semi

The United States headed on a 5,200-mile trip to its CONCACAF Nations League semifinal coming off its first loss since November 2019.

Steven Zuber scored after failed clearances by Sergiño Dest and Tim Ream in the 63rd minute, and Switzerland beat the U.S. 2-1 in an exhibition Sunday night at St. Gallen to stop the Americans' nine-game unbeaten streak.

"We need to have more time together," midfielder Weston McKennie said. "It's a matter of just like your own chemistry with some of the players."

Sebastian Lletget put the 20th-ranked U.S. ahead in the fifth minute, but Ricardo Rodriguez tied the score for the No. 13 Swiss in the 10th minute.

Rodriguez sent a penalty kick wide in the 42nd minute after Dest was called for a hand ball when Silvvan Widmer flicked the ball off his outstretched right arm.

Switzerland went ahead just after defender John Brooks was replaced by Tim Ream, which led to some sloppiness.

After Dest swung a foot in a clearance attempt and deflected a cross toward Breel Embolo. Ream tried to clear but deflected the ball back to Embolo. His spinning shot went right to Zuber, who had an open shot to beat goalkeeper Ethan Horvath for his eighth goal.