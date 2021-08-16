US forward Carli Lloyd retiring after decorated career

U.S. forward Carli Lloyd is retiring after a decorated career that included a pair of World Cup titles and two Olympic gold medals, as well as a bronze medal at the Tokyo Games.

The two-time FIFA World Player of the Year known for her dramatic hat-trick in the 2015 World Cup final will play four as-yet unannounced friendly matches this fall with the U.S., and finish out the season with her club team, Gotham FC.

The Burlington County native hinted for more than a year that she was nearing the end of her career and made it official Monday.

"Through all the goals, the trophies, the medals and the championships won, what I am most proud of is that I've been able to stay unapologetically me," said Lloyd, whose international career has spanned some 16 years. "My journey has been hard, but I can honestly say I've stayed true to myself, to my teammates, my coaches, the media and the fans throughout my entire career and that is what I am most proud of.

"Everyone sees the moments of glory, but I have cherished the work behind the scenes and the adversity that I've had to overcome to get to those glorious moments."