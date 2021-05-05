Union's Jim Curtin gets another win over his critics, including Atlanta United's Gabriel Heinze

While the Union and Atlanta United were battling to a 1-1 draw Tuesday night at Subaru Park, there was another contest taking place on the sidelines.

Union manager Jim Curtin and Atlanta manager Gabriel Heinze already weren't on the best of terms after the Union's 3-0 first-leg win at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but the frostiness between them went to another level in Chester. Heinze chirped at Curtin late in the second half, and the men had another forthright conversation after the whistle.

They were not, as Alejandro Bedoya sarcastically suggested afterward, discussing where Heinze should go to get a late-night cheesesteak on the way back to the hotel.

To say the least.

"He thought our players were diving and faking injuries," Curtin said. "I get that, but I don't think that's what we're about. I think we're about doing our talking on the field."

Specifically, Heinze was annoyed that Sergio Santos took too long for his liking to leave the field when he was replaced by Cory Burke after cramping up. But Curtin was right to point out after the game that just about every professional soccer team on the planet has done that at some point.