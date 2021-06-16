Union's Jim Curtin earns multiyear contract extension

"Jim has undoubtedly proved himself to be one of the best coaches in the league," Union sporting director Ernst Tanner said in a statement. "He has led this team to new heights year after year ... He is an intelligent leader who continues to strive for more, and we are delighted to extend his contract."

Curtin has proved as adept at coaching big-time foreign acquisitions as he has at coaching young products of the team's youth academy. Among the best examples of the latter is Medford's Brenden Aaronson, whom Curtin met when Aaronson was 10.

Aaronson grew up in the team's academy, started playing for the reserve team as a 16-year-old in 2017, and turned pro at the start of 2019. He played so well in two years in MLS that at the end of last season, the Union sold him to Austria's Red Bull Salzburg for $6 million — which at the time was the largest ever transfer fee for an American product of a MLS youth academy.

Away from the field, Curtin has been an ideal ambassador for a team that struggles to get respect and attention on the Philadelphia sports scene. He was born in Oreland, attended Bishop McDevitt and Villanova, and is as passionate about the Eagles, Sixers and other local teams as the sports talk radio hosts who occasionally have him on.