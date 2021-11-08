Union's 1-1 tie at New York City FC is just enough to earn No. 2 playoff seed

NEW YORK — The Philadelphia Union scored early and barely held on late in a 1-1 tie with New York City FC on Sunday at Yankee Stadium.

Combined with the New York Red Bulls' 1-1 tie at Nashville SC, the Union ended the regular season in second place in the Eastern Conference.

Here are some observations on how it all unfolded.

The tie fits, barely

On the whole, the Union didn't play a good game. They only outshot New York by an 11-10 margin even though they played nearly 70 minutes with a man advantage, after Gedion Zelalem was sent off midway through the first half for a studs-first tackle on Leon Flach.

Four minutes later, Kacper Przybylko opened the scoring with a tap-in that looked offside in real time but the replay booth believed was fair.

At halftime, the Union knew that if they could keep the lead, the job would be done. Nashville and the Red Bulls had been tied since the 37th minute of their game, which meant a tie would also be enough.