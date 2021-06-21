Union stun Atlanta with late comeback as Jakob Glesnes' 35-yard blast steals 2-2 tie

The Philadelphia Union staged a stunning late comeback Sunday at Atlanta United, stealing a 2-2 tie at Mercedes-Benz Stadium thanks to Cory Burke's goal in the 84th minute and Jakob Glesnes' 35-yard blast for an equalizer in the 93rd.

All of the game's four goals came in the second half. Atlanta had led 2-0 thanks to a Kacper Przybylko own goal in the 58th minute and an Anton Walkes header over Burke in the 83rd.

Glesnes' rocket wasn't the first time he's scored a goal like that, as Union fans know well. But to do it in these circumstances might have been even more impressive: from the run of play instead of on a free kick, and in second-half stoppage time to steal a point.

Oh, and he shot it in off the crossbar, so hard that the ball bounced down and back up on to the bar before settling over the goal line.

The goal capped off a remarkable game for the Norwegian centerback. While registering just 42 touches, he completed 32 of 34 passes and recorded 4 duels won, 3 clearances, 3 recoveries, and 3 shots — plus a handful of charging runs up two-thirds of the field to spark attacks. Centerbacks don't normally do that, but Glesnes has done it a few times in recent games.