Union stun Atlanta with late comeback as Jakob Glesnes' 35-yard blast steals 2-2 tie

The Philadelphia Union staged a stunning late comeback Sunday at Atlanta United, stealing a 2-2 tie at Mercedes-Benz Stadium thanks to Cory Burke's goal in the 84th minute and Jakob Glesnes' 35-yard blast for an equalizer in the 93rd.
All of the game's four goals came in the second half. Atlanta had led 2-0 thanks to a Kacper Przybylko own goal in the 58th minute and an Anton Walkes header over Burke in the 83rd.
Glesnes' rocket wasn't the first time he's scored a goal like that, as Union fans know well. But to do it in these circumstances might have been even more impressive: from the run of play instead of on a free kick, and in second-half stoppage time to steal a point.
Oh, and he shot it in off the crossbar, so hard that the ball bounced down and back up on to the bar before settling over the goal line.
The goal capped off a remarkable game for the Norwegian centerback. While registering just 42 touches, he completed 32 of 34 passes and recorded 4 duels won, 3 clearances, 3 recoveries, and 3 shots — plus a handful of charging runs up two-thirds of the field to spark attacks. Centerbacks don't normally do that, but Glesnes has done it a few times in recent games.
It's a good thing that Jack Elliott is willing to stay deep, and that Leon Flach and Alejandro Bedoya are able to provide further cover when Glesnes goes forward. And it's especially good when it pays off the way it did in this game.
As the national TV broadcast pointed out before kickoff, Przybylko was in terrific form before MLS's June break with eight goals in 12 games. It was right to wonder whether he'd be able to continue that good form after three weeks off.
Przybylko found the net, but the net he found was his own. He rose up to head a Brooks Lennon corner kick out of play but instead inadvertently headed the ball into his own net.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.