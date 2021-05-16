Union grind out 1-0 win over New York Red Bulls

Sergio Santos and Burke started together up top, and Burke scored in the ninth minute. Jamiro Monteiro sprung Burke down the left side of the 18-yard box, and he shot low past Red Bulls goalkeeper Carlos Coronel, who spent the first half of 2019 as a Union teammate.

When Przybylko entered, some people might have been surprised that he replaced Fontana instead of another striker. But Curtin hinted after the Chicago game last weekend that he wanted to try Przybylko as a withdrawn forward behind Santos and Burke.

The experiment lasted 20 minutes. Matt Real came in for Santos in the 78th as a defensive reinforcement.

Man of the match

Just under three minutes into the game, Jack Elliott and Andre Blake had a nasty looking collision that also sent New York’s Cristian Cásseres Jr. to the turf. The two Union players stayed down for a long time, and Elliott underwent a concussion check on the sideline.

But they all ended up fine, and Elliott ended up playing very well. He recorded 42 touches; six recoveries; five duels won; three clearances and two tackles; completed 20 of 30 passes; and added in two shots for good measure.

New York got just four shots in the first half, and none was on target.