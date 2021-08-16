Super League rebels back in European soccer's top club body

LONDON — Nine of the teams that were part of the ill-fated launch of a breakaway Super League have been welcomed back into the decision-making organization overseeing the European club game.

Six English clubs — Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham — will be members of European Club Association again along with AC Milan, Inter Milan and Atletico Madrid.

But Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus are refusing to giving up on the largely closed breakaway competition to launch a rival to the Champions League, prolonging the rift with UEFA and their European counterparts.

All 12 founding Super League clubs quit the ECA in April when they reneged on previous commitments to UEFA to launch the Super League. The nine now reintegrated into the ECA collapsed the project when they abandoned the Super League amid a backlash from governing bodies and supporters — particularly in England.

The ECA is now chaired by Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the president of Paris Saint-Germain, which never signed up to the Super League that collapsed inside 48 hours. The ECA said there was "an exhaustive process of re-engagement by the clubs and re-assessment" before its executive board allowed them to withdraw their previous resignations.