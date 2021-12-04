Ralf Rangnick couldn't turn down chance to lead Man United

MANCHESTER, England — Ralf Rangnick turned down an offer to coach Chelsea on an interim basis last season. He couldn’t say no to Manchester United, though.
The 63-year-old German held his first news conference Friday as interim manager after receiving his work permit and watching from the stands as United beat Arsenal 3-2 on Thursday at Old Trafford.
Rangnick’s contract calls for him to take up a consultancy role for two years after managing United for the remainder of the Premier League season, but he suggested he might be open to staying on as manager.
“In the end, to be honest, if a club like Manchester United contacts you for such a role, you cannot possibly turn it down,” said Rangnick, whose first game in charge will be Sunday at home against Crystal Palace.
Chelsea had offered just the short-term manager’s job, Rangnick said, after it fired Frank Lampard in late January, eventually hiring Thomas Tuchel on an 18-month contract and finishing the season as European champions.
“When Chelsea contacted me last year, or this year in February, they only spoke about the option to become interim manager for four months ... without any perspective to work in the long-term together,” Rangnick said.
United fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last month after three years as manager and assistant Michael Carrick led the team as caretaker, making way for Rangnick, who left his role as manager of sports and development at Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow.
Rangnick watched from the stands as Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice in a wild 3-2 win over Arsenal. The new coach said the game was “exciting for the fans” but not his preferred style.
“The major target for me in the next couple of days, weeks, is just to bring more balance into the team,” he said.
United is in seventh place and 12 points behind league leader Chelsea, with Manchester City and Liverpool also in the title mix.
“Right now, we have to be realistic. The distance between us and the top three is big,” said Rangnick, though he added that “playing for titles” is in the storied club’s DNA.
Ronaldo’s first goal put United ahead 2-1 shortly after the break Thursday in what Rangnick described as an “impressive” spell by the team
