Ralf Rangnick couldn't turn down chance to lead Man United

MANCHESTER, England — Ralf Rangnick turned down an offer to coach Chelsea on an interim basis last season. He couldn’t say no to Manchester United, though.

The 63-year-old German held his first news conference Friday as interim manager after receiving his work permit and watching from the stands as United beat Arsenal 3-2 on Thursday at Old Trafford.

Rangnick’s contract calls for him to take up a consultancy role for two years after managing United for the remainder of the Premier League season, but he suggested he might be open to staying on as manager.

“In the end, to be honest, if a club like Manchester United contacts you for such a role, you cannot possibly turn it down,” said Rangnick, whose first game in charge will be Sunday at home against Crystal Palace.

Chelsea had offered just the short-term manager’s job, Rangnick said, after it fired Frank Lampard in late January, eventually hiring Thomas Tuchel on an 18-month contract and finishing the season as European champions.