Ocean City Nor'easters win in Virginia to stay undefeated

Nor’easters forward Simon Becher scored twice to lead Ocean City to a 3-2 win over Northern Virginia FC on Saturday night in Leesburg, Virginia.
The win made Ocean City 4-0-1 overall and in the United Soccer Leagues’ League Two Mid-Atlantic Division. The victory also extended the Nor’easters’ unbeaten streak to 12 games, dating to the 2019 season (there was no season in 2020).
Northern Virginia dropped to 4-2.
Becker made it 1-0 in the 28th minute when he took a pass from Bakary Bagayoko and fired into the far corner. Tal Segev scored on a free kick to give Ocean City a 2-0 halftime lead.
Becher, a rising senior at St. Louis University, headed in a free kick by Theo Quartey early in the second half to make it 3-0. Becher leads Ocean City with five goals on the season.
Northern Virginia’s Martin Ngoh scored twice to make it close, his second goal coming in the 76th minute.
Jahmali Waite had five saves for the win. Waite is 2-0-1 with a goals-against average of 0.86.
The Nor’easters will play at Philadelphia Lone Star FC at 6 p.m. Wednesday. They will return to Ocean City for a 7 p.m. June 13 game against Northern Virginia at Carey Stadium.
Who are the 2020 boys soccer all-stars
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Ahmad Brock, Egg Harbor Township
The senior scored 23 goals and nine assists and led the Eagles to a 12-2 record and a trip to the South West Group E semifinal. Brock, who also runs track and field, is undecided on a college but hopes to either play soccer or compete in track at the next level. He finished his high school career with 55 goals and 27 assists.
FIRST TEAM
FORWARD
Asembo Augo, Oakcrest
The senior scored 21 goals and added six assists in just 13 games to lead the Falcons to a 10-2-1 record. A midfielder last season, Augo excelled in his new role this season. He finishes his career with 37 goals and 13 assists.
Aidan Davis, St. Augustine Prep
The junior scored 14 goals this shortened season. He also added an assist, which came on the winning goal against a talented Cherry Hill East team during the regular season.
Owen Oakley, Wildwood
The senior scored 20 goals and added six assists to help lead the Warriors to a winning record. Oakley had six games with two or more goals.
Anthony Perdomo,Pleasantvile
The freshman scored 13 goals and added 10 assists in just nine games, including some contributions against tough programs such as Egg Harbor Township, Mainland Regional and West Deptford.
Jordan Pierce, Lower Cape May Regional
The senior scored 12 goals and added 11 assists to lead the Caper Tigers to the sectional quarterfinals and finish with a .500 or better record for the first time since 2012.
MIDFIELD
Jayden Guy, Egg Harbor Township
The senior had a team-leading 14 assists and eight goals to lead the Eagles to a 12-2 record and a sectional semifinal appearance.
Johnny Hart , Pinelands Regional
The senior had 14 goals and eight assists to lead the Wildcats to a 12-1-2 season. Hart finished his career with 32 goals and 24 assists. He plans to play collegiate soccer.
Kevin Kiernan, Southern Regional
The senior scored 27 goals and added nine assists. He either had a goal or assist in each contest, including eight multi-score games. Kiernan finished his career with 65 goals and 18 assists.
Reed Lindsay, Ocean City
The senior acted as one of the best facilitators on the Red Raiders, recording 15 assists in the shortened season. He also scored six goals.
Colin Veltri, Oakcrest
The junior had 20 assists and scored 12 goals in just nine games. Veltri has 30 assists and 19 goals in his career.
DEFENSE
Brandon Berrio, Egg Harbor Township
The senior had four assists and a goal for a defense that had eight shutouts and allowed two or more goals just four times in 14 games.
Kody Besser, Lacey Township
The junior anchored a defense that had a 0.93 goals-against average and recorded six shutouts. He was also a threat on set pieces, scoring four goals.
Luca Bongiovanni, Mainland Regional
The senior led a defense that fashioned nine shutouts, including six in the Mustangs’ last seven games, and led his team to a sectional final appearance. He added five goals and two assists.
Shane Clancy, St. Augustine Prep
The junior anchored a defense that allowed only six goals this season, the fewest in team history. He added four assists and three goals.
Declan Davis, St. Augustine Prep
The senior scored three goals, added three assists and was a key contributor on a defense that did not allow a goal over the Hermits’ last five games.
GOALIE
Gavin Brown, St. Augustine Prep
The senior recorded 12 shutouts and gave up only six goals this season, leading the Hermits to a 15-1-1 record. He also scored a goal.
SECOND TEAM
FORWARD
Elmer Alejandro Barahona, Pleasantville
Bret Batohie, Mainland Regional
Noah Hamouda. Lacey Township
Ryan Leavitt, Southern Regional
Rodrigo Ponce, Bridgeton
MIDFIELD
Mike Balestriere, St. Augustine Prep
Kyle Harper, Ocean City
Nicholas Rubio, Egg Harbor Township
Erubey Sanchez, Wildwood
Brian Sharkey, St. Augustine Prep
DEFENSE
Joey Cino, Mainland Regional
Carter Mathis, Pinelands Regional
Michael O’Brien, Oakcrest
John Paul Prosperi, Southern Regional
Drew Tarr, Ocean City
Kevin Cooney, Southern Regional
GOALIE
Anthony Leporino, Lacey Township
Ryan Liberty, Oakcrest
HONORABLE MENTIONS
Absegami
Kristian Ortiz
ACIT
George Nomah
Benny Sanchez
Colby Weiss
Atlantic City
Fabian Valdiviezoa
Barnegat
Connor Costello
Kenny Franke
Schuyler Jodice
Bridgeton
Jason Barragan
Felipe Ruiz-Cruz
Victor Salas
Buena Regional
Dominic Guglielmi
Cape May Tech
Joel Sheptock
Cedar Creek
Kavan Houck
Rourke Watson
Cumberland Regional
Jair Angel
Jason Angel
Kevin Baran
Egg Harbor Township
Christian Paskalides
Hammonton
Thomas Dawson
David Humphries
Holy Spirit
Gavin Paolone
Sean Kane
Emmet Kane
Lacey Township
D.J. Edinger
Lower Cape May Regional
Nicholas Adams
Collin Hassay
Miguel Valencia
Mainland Regional
Thomas Napoli
Austin Padula
Middle Township
Steven Berrodin
Max Gilbert
Gavin Quinn
Braiden Scarpa
Millville
Geoffrey Dash
Treshan Stevenson
Oakcrest
Ethan Nelson
Ocean City
John Lindsay
Kyle Plenn
Pinelands Regional
James Cahill
Gavin Harris
Nate Szwed
Pleasantville
Jeffrey Delgadillo
Matthew Monroy
Franklin Moreno-Mejia
Southern Regional
Nico Leonard
St. Augustine Prep
Patrick Earnest
Matt Liss
Ethan Torpey
St. Joseph Academy
Ty Powell
Vineland
Alexander Anderson
Jude Hill
Wildwood Catholic Academy
Nate Zeigler
Wildwood
Ethan Burke
Seamus Fynes
Joey Mormile
