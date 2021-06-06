Ocean City Nor'easters win in Virginia to stay undefeated

Nor’easters forward Simon Becher scored twice to lead Ocean City to a 3-2 win over Northern Virginia FC on Saturday night in Leesburg, Virginia.

The win made Ocean City 4-0-1 overall and in the United Soccer Leagues’ League Two Mid-Atlantic Division. The victory also extended the Nor’easters’ unbeaten streak to 12 games, dating to the 2019 season (there was no season in 2020).

Northern Virginia dropped to 4-2.

Becker made it 1-0 in the 28th minute when he took a pass from Bakary Bagayoko and fired into the far corner. Tal Segev scored on a free kick to give Ocean City a 2-0 halftime lead.

Becher, a rising senior at St. Louis University, headed in a free kick by Theo Quartey early in the second half to make it 3-0. Becher leads Ocean City with five goals on the season.

Northern Virginia’s Martin Ngoh scored twice to make it close, his second goal coming in the 76th minute.

Jahmali Waite had five saves for the win. Waite is 2-0-1 with a goals-against average of 0.86.

The Nor’easters will play at Philadelphia Lone Star FC at 6 p.m. Wednesday. They will return to Ocean City for a 7 p.m. June 13 game against Northern Virginia at Carey Stadium.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

