Ocean City Nor'easters to put unbeaten mark on line Wednesday at West Chester
LOCAL SOCCER

Ocean City Nor'easters to put unbeaten mark on line Wednesday at West Chester

Ocean City Nor'Easters logo

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Nor'easters are undefeated going into a key game Wednesday at West Chester United.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Kildare's Turf Field in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

At 7-1-1 (22 points), West Chester United is in first place in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues' League Two. But West Chester's loss was 2-1 to Ocean City on May 23, and the second-place Nor'easters (5-0-2 for 17 points) have played two fewer games. A win is three points and a tie is one.

Ocean City tied Northern Virginia FC 2-2 on Sunday night at Carey Stadium. Ocean City went up 2-0 on goals by Simon Becher in the 12th minute and Theo Quartey on a penalty kick in the 44th minute.

Northern Virginia tied it in the second half on goals by Kevin Nadeau and Martin Ngoh.

O.C. goalie Yannik Oettl made a diving save to his left on a penalty kick in the sixth minute with the game scoreless.

Northern Virginia, of Leesburg, Virginia, became 4-2-2 for third place in the division (14 points).

The Nor'easters' start to the season is their best in 14 years, but first-year coach Alan McCann wasn't impressed following Sunday's tie.

"Not good enough," McCann said. "We played well in the first half and then allowed them to come back. We stepped back off them instead of pressing forward.

"Being undefeated means nothing. Our first goal is to make the playoffs and our second goal is to win the division."

Northern Virginia coach Kareem Sheta saw the tie a bit differently.

"We had four of our top players stuck on the highway for a few hours getting here today, and they weren't here in time for the first half," Sheta said. "In the second half they led the way.

"We'll take a point on the road, especially against a good team."

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Tags

