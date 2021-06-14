Ocean City Nor'easters to put unbeaten mark on line Wednesday at West Chester

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Nor'easters are undefeated going into a key game Wednesday at West Chester United.

Game time is 7:30 p.m. at Kildare's Turf Field in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

At 7-1-1 (22 points), West Chester United is in first place in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues' League Two. But West Chester's loss was 2-1 to Ocean City on May 23, and the second-place Nor'easters (5-0-2 for 17 points) have played two fewer games. A win is three points and a tie is one.

Ocean City tied Northern Virginia FC 2-2 on Sunday night at Carey Stadium. Ocean City went up 2-0 on goals by Simon Becher in the 12th minute and Theo Quartey on a penalty kick in the 44th minute.

Northern Virginia tied it in the second half on goals by Kevin Nadeau and Martin Ngoh.

O.C. goalie Yannik Oettl made a diving save to his left on a penalty kick in the sixth minute with the game scoreless.

Northern Virginia, of Leesburg, Virginia, became 4-2-2 for third place in the division (14 points).

The Nor'easters' start to the season is their best in 14 years, but first-year coach Alan McCann wasn't impressed following Sunday's tie.