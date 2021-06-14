Ocean City Nor'easters tie Northern Virginia, stay undefeated through 7 games

OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Nor’easters looked good in the first half but had to settle for a 2-2 tie with Northern Virginia FC on Sunday at Carey Stadium.
The tie left the unbeaten Nor’easters at 5-0-2, and Northern Virginia at 4-2-2.
Ocean City went up 2-0 on goals by Simon Becher in the 12th minute and Theo Quartey on a penalty kick in the 44th minute.
Northern Virginia tied it in the second half on goals by Kevin Nadeau and Martin Ngoh.
