Ocean City Nor'easters tie Northern Virginia, stay undefeated through 7 games
OCEAN CITY — The Ocean City Nor’easters looked good in the first half but had to settle for a 2-2 tie with Northern Virginia FC on Sunday at Carey Stadium.

The tie left the unbeaten Nor’easters at 5-0-2, and Northern Virginia at 4-2-2.

Ocean City went up 2-0 on goals by Simon Becher in the 12th minute and Theo Quartey on a penalty kick in the 44th minute.

Northern Virginia tied it in the second half on goals by Kevin Nadeau and Martin Ngoh.

