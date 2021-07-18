 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City Nor'easters' season ends with 1-0 loss to West Chester in conference semifinal
0 comments

Ocean City Nor'easters' season ends with 1-0 loss to West Chester in conference semifinal

{{featured_button_text}}
Ocean City Nor'Easters logo

The Ocean City Nor'easters suffered a season-ending 1-0 loss to West Chester United in the USL League Two Eastern Conference semifinals in Leesburg, Virginia, on Sunday night.

The Predators scored the winning goal in the 40th minute.

The Nor'easters ended the season 10-3-3, including the playoffs (Ocean City won a quarterfinal game Saturday night). West Chester improved to 13-1-2, including two playoff wins.

West Chester won the Mid-Atlantic Division regular-season title at 11-1-2 (35 points), and Ocean City finished second at 9-2-3 (30 points).

Sunday's game with West Chester United was the fourth this season between the teams. Ocean City gave the Predators their only division loss, 2-1 on May 23 at Carey Stadium. The teams tied 0-0 in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on June 16. West Chester beat the Nor'easters 2-1 on July 9 in O.C.

West Chester, the top seed in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two Eastern Conference playoffs, will move on to meet the second-seeded Western Mass Pioneers in the conference championship game next weekend at a time and site to be determined. Ocean City was the No. 5 seed.

The Nor'easters beat the Boston Bolts 1-0 Saturday in a first-round playoff game in Leesburg. O.C. forward Simon Becher scored on a penalty shot in the 76th minute with a low shot into the left corner. Becher led the team with 12 goals.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Watch Now: Related Video

COVID cases in athletes' village puts pressure on IOC

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News