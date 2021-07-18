Ocean City Nor'easters' season ends with 1-0 loss to West Chester in conference semifinal

The Ocean City Nor'easters suffered a season-ending 1-0 loss to West Chester United in the USL League Two Eastern Conference semifinals in Leesburg, Virginia, on Sunday night.

The Predators scored the winning goal in the 40th minute.

The Nor'easters ended the season 10-3-3, including the playoffs (Ocean City won a quarterfinal game Saturday night). West Chester improved to 13-1-2, including two playoff wins.

West Chester won the Mid-Atlantic Division regular-season title at 11-1-2 (35 points), and Ocean City finished second at 9-2-3 (30 points).

Sunday's game with West Chester United was the fourth this season between the teams. Ocean City gave the Predators their only division loss, 2-1 on May 23 at Carey Stadium. The teams tied 0-0 in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on June 16. West Chester beat the Nor'easters 2-1 on July 9 in O.C.

West Chester, the top seed in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two Eastern Conference playoffs, will move on to meet the second-seeded Western Mass Pioneers in the conference championship game next weekend at a time and site to be determined. Ocean City was the No. 5 seed.

The Nor'easters beat the Boston Bolts 1-0 Saturday in a first-round playoff game in Leesburg. O.C. forward Simon Becher scored on a penalty shot in the 76th minute with a low shot into the left corner. Becher led the team with 12 goals.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.