Ocean City Nor'easters qualify for 2022 U.S. Open Cup

The Ocean City Nor'easters have been selected to compete in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the United States Soccer Federation announced Wednesday.
This is the 10th time in club history the Nor'easters will complete in the tournament, the first since 2018.
The tournament will begin the week of March 22-23. The Nor'easters will find out their opponent next week when the pairings are drawn.
The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is modeled after England's FA Cup and is a single-elimination tournament that is one of the oldest in the world for soccer. It has been the national championship for the U.S. since it launched in 1913.
The tournament is open to professional and amateur teams from Major League soccer to smaller semi-professional teams like the Nor'easters.
The Open Cup was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. This year's tournament will feature 103 teams, 10 of them from the Nor'easters' league, USL League Two (USL-2).
The Nor'easters qualified based on their 9-2-3 regular-season record, a top 10 record in their league of the remaining eligible teams.
"We are excited to be included in this year's U.S. Open Cup and will immediately begin building a roster and preparing a competitive squad," Nor'easters sporting director Tim Oswald said.
Oswald said that most of the players for the 2022 USL-2 roster will not be eligible to play in the tournament because they will be competing with respective college programs this spring.
"We will focus on recent college graduates who just finished playing collegiately and assembling some top local talent," Oswald said. "I am sure we will see some Ocean City alumni in the mix as well which is exciting. Some of which moved on to play professionally after playing at the Beach House (in Ocean City)."
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
