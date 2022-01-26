Ocean City Nor'easters qualify for 2022 U.S. Open Cup

The Ocean City Nor'easters have been selected to compete in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, the United States Soccer Federation announced Wednesday.

This is the 10th time in club history the Nor'easters will complete in the tournament, the first since 2018.

The tournament will begin the week of March 22-23. The Nor'easters will find out their opponent next week when the pairings are drawn.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is modeled after England's FA Cup and is a single-elimination tournament that is one of the oldest in the world for soccer. It has been the national championship for the U.S. since it launched in 1913.

The tournament is open to professional and amateur teams from Major League soccer to smaller semi-professional teams like the Nor'easters.

The Open Cup was not held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. This year's tournament will feature 103 teams, 10 of them from the Nor'easters' league, USL League Two (USL-2).

The Nor'easters qualified based on their 9-2-3 regular-season record, a top 10 record in their league of the remaining eligible teams.