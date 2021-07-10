Ocean City Nor'easters lose regular-season home finale

The Ocean City Nor'easters lost 2-1 to West Chester United at Carey Stadium at Ocean City High School on Friday.
It was the Nor'easters final home game of the regular season.
The loss snapped Ocean City's three-game win streak and ended their chances of winning the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues' League Two. With the win, West Chester (11-1-2) clinched the title. Ocean City (8-2-3) captured second place.
The Nor'easters will travel to play the Philadelphia Lone Star Football Club in Ocean City's regular-season finale at 7 p.m. Sunday.
On Friday, a weather stoppage delayed the game for more than two hours.
In the 69th minute, Theo Quartey scored the Nor'easters' lone goal on a penalty kick. It was his third goal of the season. Quartey leads the team with five assists.
Ocean City created about four scoring opportunities to tie the game in the final 20 minutes but were unable to capitalize.
Ocean City defeated West Chester 2-1 on May 23. The teams ended in a scoreless draw June 16.
"Our second half reaction was good, but once again we put ourselves into trouble in the first half with unacceptable errors," said Nor'easters coach Alan McCann, who previously coached Reading United.
The Nor’easters already had cliched a spot in the League Two playoffs, their first playoff appearance since 2016 when Ocean City won the Eastern Conference championship. Matchups and seedings for the playoffs will be announced when the regular season concludes Sunday.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.