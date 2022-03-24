Ocean City Nor'easters 'legends' fall in U.S. Open Cup first round

OCEAN CITY — A lot of former Ocean City Nor'easters soccer players returned to the team within the last week, and Wednesday became an even bigger part of the storied history of the franchise.

The Nor'easters "alumni," mostly age 30 and older, played an exciting game against the talented and youthful Lansdowne Yonkers (New York) FC on a windy, rainy night at Carey Stadium.

Lansdowne won 2-1 on penalty kicks in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open, one of American soccer's most prestigious tournaments.

The game was tied at 1-1 through 90 minutes of regulation and two 15-ininute, non-sudden-death overtimes. The New York team won the penalty kicks round 4-3. Lansdowne's Shamir Mullings, the team's sixth shooter, broke a 3-3 tie in the round by booting a successful penalty kick, and O.C.'s Leandro da Silva shot one just over the net to end the game.

The U.S. Open Cup began this year in late March instead of early May. The Nor'easters, who are mostly made up each summer of collegiate standouts, had no one else to play but former O.C. players who volunteered.

"We had guys who flew in from D.C., Chicago, California, a lot of places," said O.C. general manager Giancarlo Granese Jr., 31, a former Nor'easters teammate of many of the players. "They played a really good game. With the format it was hard to put a team together, and they almost pulled through."

Ocean City's Pablo Marques, a 24-year-old current Nor'easters prospect, opened the scoring in the seventh minute near the net, and Jason Plumhoff, 30, assisted.

"I'll be here this summer," said Marques, a student at Indian Hill Community College in Iowa. "I enjoyed playing with these guys. They're legends. After I scored, I thought we'd win easy."

But Mullings, a native of London, England, tied it at 1-1 four minutes later, and the game stayed that way until the PK round, which was at the goal furthest from the Boardwalk.

"Ocean City is a great side, but we pulled it out at the end," said Mullings, 28, a Yonkers resident.

Perhaps the oldest Nor'easter was 37-year-old Adam Sternberger, a former Ocean City High School standout and a Nor'easter from 2005-08. Sternberger scored in the penalty kicks round.

"It felt great," said Sternberger, the owner of White Horse Wine & Spirits in Absecon. "I was always the first guy to shoot in the penalty kicks round in high school and college (Rutgers University). It was great to be back playing. It was my second or third Open Cup. It's just that there was a 15-year gap in between."

Kevin Curran, another former Ocean City High School standout, played for the Nor'easters from 2009-14. He was in two Open Cups previously, and the team advanced those years to play USL teams D.C. United (2009) and the Philadelphia Union (2013).

"We didn't have a lot of training and the other team was more organized," said Curran, 30, an occupational therapist and an Upper Township resident. "We made a team out of basically nothing. I made a good shot (to the left side in the penalty kicks round), but he (Lansdowne goalie Abdou Karim Danso) dove and made a good save. I enjoyed it. It was the first time I saw a lot of old faces. It was nostalgic to be back in uniform, and in the locker room and the school."

Glenroy "Junior" Chapman, a St. Augustine Prep graduate, was Curran's teammate from 2009-14.

"It was great to get back together with the team," said Chapman, 30, a high school teacher in Philadelphia. "Kudos to the other side for winning. I love playing the games, and it was great to come back for the fans. it was a joy. We didn't get the victory, but the tradition lives on."

Ocean City goalie Keasel Broome made seven saves in regulation and overtime, and Danso had four.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

