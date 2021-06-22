Ocean City Nor'easters host Philadelphia Lone Star FC on Wednesday

The Ocean City Nor'easters remain undefeated going into Wednesday's home game against Philadelphia Lone Star FC.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Carey Stadium.
The Nor'easters are 5-0-3 for 18 points in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. Philadelphia Lone Star FC is 4-5 (12 points). The Nor'easters beat Philadelphia 2-1 on June 9 in Ocean City.
The Nor'easters scored a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union 2 in an exhibition game, or friendly, on Saturday night in Chester, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Union 2 consists mostly of reserve players of the Union's MLS team.
Ocean City trailed 1-0 at halftime but won it on second-half goals by Tal Segev and Akeim Clarke. Alex Andersson assisted on Clarke's winning goal, which came with about 10 minutes left to play. Nor'easters goalies Owen Elliott and Michael Webber combined for the win.
