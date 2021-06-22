 Skip to main content
Ocean City Nor'easters host Philadelphia Lone Star FC on Wednesday
Ocean City Nor'Easters logo

The Ocean City Nor'easters remain undefeated going into Wednesday's home game against Philadelphia Lone Star FC.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Carey Stadium.

The Nor'easters are 5-0-3 for 18 points in the Mid-Atlantic Division of the United Soccer Leagues League Two. Philadelphia Lone Star FC is 4-5 (12 points). The Nor'easters beat Philadelphia 2-1 on June 9 in Ocean City.

The Nor'easters scored a 2-1 win over the Philadelphia Union 2 in an exhibition game, or friendly, on Saturday night in Chester, Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia Union 2 consists mostly of reserve players of the Union's MLS team.

Ocean City trailed 1-0 at halftime but won it on second-half goals by Tal Segev and Akeim Clarke. Alex Andersson assisted on Clarke's winning goal, which came with about 10 minutes left to play. Nor'easters goalies Owen Elliott and Michael Webber combined for the win.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

