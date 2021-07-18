Ocean City Nor'easters beat Boston Bolts 1-0; will play West Chester in conference semis Sunday night in Virginia

Simon Becher scored on a penalty shot to propel the Ocean City Nor'easters to a 1-0 victory against the Boston Bolts in a USL League Two first-round playoff game in Leesburg, Virginia, on Saturday night.

Becher, a forward, fired a low shot into the left corner for the goal in the 76th minute. A hand ball inside the 18-yard line caused the penalty shot.

Ocean City, seeded fifth in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two Eastern Conference playoffs, advanced to play top-seeded West Chester United at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Leesburg in the semifinals. West Chester edged the eighth-seeded New York Red Bulls U-23s 2-1 Saturday in Leesburg.

The O.C.-West Chester winner will meet the Western Mass Pioneers in the conference championship game next weekend at a time and site to be determined.

The Nor'easters have won the Eastern Conference title twice, in 2013 and 2016.

Becher, of Brooklyn, Connecticut, plays for St. Louis University. Saturday's goal, which was played in rain and included a lightning delay, was his team-leading 12th of the season and his sixth game winner.

West Chester United won the Mid-Atlantic Division at 11-1-2 (35 points), and Ocean City finished second at 9-2-3 (30 points).