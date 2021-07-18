 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ocean City Nor'easters beat Boston Bolts 1-0; will play West Chester in conference semis Sunday night in Virginia
0 comments

Ocean City Nor'easters beat Boston Bolts 1-0; will play West Chester in conference semis Sunday night in Virginia

{{featured_button_text}}
3 Ocean Nor'easters players

Ocean City Nor’easters players celebrate a 6-0 win over the host Philadelphia Lone Star FC on July 10. Ocean City won its playoff opener Saturday night and will play again Sunday night in Leesburg, Virginia.

 Jack Verdeur via O.C. Nor’easters

Simon Becher scored on a penalty shot to propel the Ocean City Nor'easters to a 1-0 victory against the Boston Bolts in a USL League Two first-round playoff game in Leesburg, Virginia, on Saturday night.

Becher, a forward, fired a low shot into the left corner for the goal in the 76th minute. A hand ball inside the 18-yard line caused the penalty shot.

Ocean City, seeded fifth in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two Eastern Conference playoffs, advanced to play top-seeded West Chester United at 7:30 p.m. Sunday in Leesburg in the semifinals. West Chester edged the eighth-seeded New York Red Bulls U-23s 2-1 Saturday in Leesburg.

The O.C.-West Chester winner will meet the Western Mass Pioneers in the conference championship game next weekend at a time and site to be determined.

The Nor'easters have won the Eastern Conference title twice, in 2013 and 2016.

Becher, of Brooklyn, Connecticut, plays for St. Louis University. Saturday's goal, which was played in rain and included a lightning delay, was his team-leading 12th of the season and his sixth game winner.

West Chester United won the Mid-Atlantic Division at 11-1-2 (35 points), and Ocean City finished second at 9-2-3 (30 points).

Sunday's game with West Chester United will be the fourth meeting this season between the teams. Ocean City gave the Predators their only division loss, 2-1 on May 23 at Carey Stadium. The teams tied 0-0 in West Chester, Pennsylvania, on June 16. West Chester beat the Nor'easters 2-1 on July 9 in O.C.

Saturday's win was the Nor'easters' first game ever with the Bolts. Boston, seeded fourth, was 10-3-0 (30 points) for second place in the Northeast Division.

Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210

GGargan@pressofac.com

0 comments

Tags

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’ve been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News