Ocean City Nor'easters announce 2022 schedule
Ocean City Nor'easters announce 2022 schedule

Ocean City Nor'Easters logo

The Ocean City Nor’easters released their 2022 schedule Tuesday.

For the second straight season, the Nor’easters will open on the road against Real Central New Jersey. That game is set for May 21 at Mercer County Community College in West Windsor. The Nor'easters' home opener is May 27 against Philadelphia Lone Star FC at Carey Stadium on the campus of Ocean City High School.

The Nor'easters compete in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two. They are members of the Mid-Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference. The league features 110-plus teams in four conferences across the country.  This will be the franchise's 25th season (19th in the USL League Two).

Since 2003, the Nor'easters have the fourth-best home record (85-28-27) in USL League Two. The team is four wins away from its 100th all-time home victory. 

"I'm honored to be leading the club that I've spent so many years of my life supporting, into its 25th year," Nor'easters second-year coach Kevin Nuss said in a release. "The Mid-Atlantic Division has always been one of the most competitive divisions, and it's no different this year."

The Nor’easters also were selected to compete in the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the 10th time in club history and the first since 2018. The tournament will begin the week of March 22-23. The tournament is open to professional and amateur teams from Major League Soccer to smaller semi-professional teams, such as the Nor’easters.

This season, Ocean City will will play three games against each of the other five teams in its division except for Lehigh Valley United, which it will face twice.

In 2021, the Nor'easters finished 9-2-3, their best regular-season record since 2013. Ocean City finished in second in the Mid-Atlantic Division for the second year in a row and earned its first playoff berth since 2016.

 

Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217

PMulranen@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMulranen

Schedule

All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted

May 21: at Real Central New Jersey at Mercer County Community College

May 27: Philadelphia Lone Star FC at Carey Stadium

May 29: West Chester United SC at Carey Stadium

June 4: at Reading United AC at Alvernia University

June 8: Lehigh Valley United at Carey Stadium

June 11: at Lehigh Valley United at Moravian College

June 17: at Reading United AC at Alvernia University

June 19: Real Central New Jersey at Carey Stadium

June 24: Reading United AC at Carey Stadium

June 29: at West Chester United SC at Kildare's Turf Field (7:30 p.m.)

July 1: Real Central New Jersey at Carey Stadium

July 6: at Philadelphia Lone Star FC at South Philadelphia Super Site

July 10: West Chester United SC at Carey Stadium

July 16: at Philadelphia Lone Star FC at South Philadelphia Super Site

