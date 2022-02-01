Ocean City Nor'easters announce 2022 schedule

The Ocean City Nor’easters released their 2022 schedule Tuesday.

For the second straight season, the Nor’easters will open on the road against Real Central New Jersey. That game is set for May 21 at Mercer County Community College in West Windsor. The Nor'easters' home opener is May 27 against Philadelphia Lone Star FC at Carey Stadium on the campus of Ocean City High School.

The Nor'easters compete in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two. They are members of the Mid-Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference. The league features 110-plus teams in four conferences across the country. This will be the franchise's 25th season (19th in the USL League Two).

Since 2003, the Nor'easters have the fourth-best home record (85-28-27) in USL League Two. The team is four wins away from its 100th all-time home victory.

"I'm honored to be leading the club that I've spent so many years of my life supporting, into its 25th year," Nor'easters second-year coach Kevin Nuss said in a release. "The Mid-Atlantic Division has always been one of the most competitive divisions, and it's no different this year."