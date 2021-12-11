NYCFC wins MLS Cup, beating Portland Timbers in shootout

It was the first set-piece goal that the Timbers had allowed in 20 games.

The Timbers at times looked disorganized. Mora had one of the best chances in the second half, but his shot in the 81st minute fell directly in the hands Johnson. He had another in the 97th but his header sailed well over the net.

Mora finally broke through in the final moments of four-minutes of stoppage time. It was the latest goal ever scored in regulation in an MLS Cup.

But the goal was controversial. NYCFC players argued that it should be disallowed, claiming that Maxime Chanot was fouled by Portland's Larrys Mabiala in the run-up. In the end,

"The first half was a little bit difficult because New York tried to control the ball, control the game. They found a way to score on us and made it more difficult on us," Portland's Diego Chara said. "In the second half, we found a way to tie the game. I think after that it was different for us, getting confidence, playing with the ball, and we created a lot of opportunities."

Valeri came in as a sub in the 89th minute as speculation about the 35-year-old forward's retirement swirls.