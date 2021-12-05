NYCFC outlasts Union 2-1 to reach 1st MLS Cup final

"You have 11 players that I feel awful for that had to sit at home completely healthy and watch this game," coach Jim Curtin said.

The Union were unable to practice Thursday because of the league's protocols. They resumed training Friday. Curtin said during the regular season that all Union players had been vaccinated. The individual players may not have tested positive for the coronavirus, but may have come into contact with someone with a suspected case.

Curtin questioned if MLS' protocols should be "adjusted and updated for common sense" to prevent a similar occurrence in the future. Curtin said most of the 11 players sat out because "they had some version of the sniffles."

"If you give us back those 11 players, I think we can beat anybody," he said.

The list included Alejandro Bedoya and defender Jack Elliott, who scored on a penalty kick in the East semifinal. The loss of goalie Andre Blake was particularly crushing. The two-time MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and had 12 shutouts this season (11 wins, one draw), making 76 saves and posting a 0.96 goals-against average in the regular season. He stopped two penalty kicks against Nashville to lift the Union into the conference final and was carried off the pitch by his teammates..