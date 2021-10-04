NWSL announces new executive group after harassment scandal

The league's board of governors appointed an executive committee made up of Amanda Duffy, Angie Long and Sophie Sauvage to oversee the front office until a new commissioner is named.

"On behalf of the entire league, we are heartbroken for what far too many players have had to endure in order to simply play the game they love, and we are so incredibly sorry," the three said in a joint statement Sunday. "We understand that we must undertake a significant systemic and cultural transformation to address the issues required to become the type of league that NWSL players and their fans deserve and regain the trust of both."

The league retained an outside firm to investigate allegations and report to the executive committee. The investigation includes the claims against Riley as well as all other historical complaints of discrimination, harassment or abuse.

The NWSL, in its ninth year, also said it was conducting an independent review of practices and policies among its teams. Additionally, comprehensive policies and procedures would be adopted to ensure "a systematic, transparent, and effective execution of any harassment or workplace conduct issues."

A secure and anonymous reporting platform was set up so that players and staff can report misconduct.