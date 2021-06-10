Nor'esters beat Philadelphia Lone Star FC

The unbeaten Ocean City Nor'easters men's soccer team beat Philadelphia Lone Star FC 2-1 on Wednesday night at Carey Stadium in Ocean City.

Simon Becher scored the winning goal in the 14th minute of the second half. Becher has six goals, tied the the lead in the United Soccer Leagues League Two.

Tal Segev scored for Ocean City in the sixth minute to make it 1-0. Zoncher Dennis tied it for Philadelphia on a header in the 17th minute.

O.C. improved to 5-0-1 in the Mid-Atlantic Division of League Two. Lone Star dropped to 3-5.

Jahmali Waite had to make one save for the win.

The Nor'easters next host Northern Virginia FC at 7 p.m. Sunday.

