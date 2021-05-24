Nor'easters win their first game in Ocean CIty in 2 years, 2-1 over West Chester United

OCEAN CITY — It took about three minutes for the Ocean City Nor'easters to turn its game around against West Chester United on Sunday night at Carey Stadium.

Ocean City's Ulrik Edvardsen and Theo Quartey scored goals in the second half to give the Nor'easters a 2-1 win in a matchup of unbeaten teams in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two Mid-Atlantic Division.

An announced crowd of 150 attended the game, the Nor'easters' first at Carey Stadium since 2019. The USL League Two season was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ocean City, which was scored upon for the first time this season, upped its record to 3-0. West Chester United, from Pennsylvania, dropped to 3-1-1.

West Chester went up 1-0 in the first minute of play, and Ocean City failed to score with several chances in the first 45 minutes.

"Our players have all been in a situation like that, where you're outplaying the other team but trailing," Ocean City coach Alan McCann said. "The thing to do is to stay consistent with the game plan. We did that in the second half. We kept possession and kept dominating, and scored."

Edvardsen, a defender, scored to tie it early in the 63rd minute in a scramble in front of the net.