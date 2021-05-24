Nor'easters win their first game in Ocean CIty in 2 years, 2-1 over West Chester United

OCEAN CITY — It took about three minutes for the Ocean City Nor'easters to turn its game around against West Chester United on Sunday night at Carey Stadium.
Ocean City's Ulrik Edvardsen and Theo Quartey scored goals in the second half to give the Nor'easters a 2-1 win in a matchup of unbeaten teams in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two Mid-Atlantic Division.
An announced crowd of 150 attended the game, the Nor'easters' first at Carey Stadium since 2019. The USL League Two season was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ocean City, which was scored upon for the first time this season, upped its record to 3-0. West Chester United, from Pennsylvania, dropped to 3-1-1.
West Chester went up 1-0 in the first minute of play, and Ocean City failed to score with several chances in the first 45 minutes.
"Our players have all been in a situation like that, where you're outplaying the other team but trailing," Ocean City coach Alan McCann said. "The thing to do is to stay consistent with the game plan. We did that in the second half. We kept possession and kept dominating, and scored."
Edvardsen, a defender, scored to tie it early in the 63rd minute in a scramble in front of the net.
A bit under three minutes later, Quartey scored the game-winning goal. The Nor'easters midfielder was at the left wing and lofted the ball over the head of charging goalie Dane Jacomen and into the right corner of the net.
"Coach said he (Jacomen) likes to go out of space, and he was out of position," said Quartey, a 23-year-old native of Accra, Ghana, who has played for Villanova but intends to transfer for his final collegiate season. "We stuck to the game plan because we were outplaying them."
O.C. goalies Jahmali Waite and Yannik Oettl each played one half. Waite, a Philadelphian who plays for U.Conn, made two saves in the first half. Oettl, a native of Munich who plays for Central Florida, had three saves in the second half.
West Chester's Leon Maric broke upfield in the first minute of the game and made it 1-0 on a low shot that went off the left post and in.
Jacomen made some good saves in the first half as Ocean City constantly attacked. He finished with seven saves, including five in the first half.
Ocean City forward MD Myers, a Delran resident who plays for High Point, had several chances near the net. With the score still 1-0 in the 55th minute, O.C.'s Tyler Watson fired one off the right post.
Edvardsen, a native of Bergan, Norway, is a rising senior at Virginia Commonwealth University.
The Nor'easters' next game is 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 at Carey Stadium against rival Reading United AC .
Contact Guy Gargan: 609-272-7210
