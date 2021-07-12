Nor'easters win regular-season finale 6-0 in Philly

Simon Becher and Gilbert Waso scored two goals each to lead the Ocean City Nor'easters to a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Lone Star FC on Sunday.
Now, the Nor'easters await to learn which team they will face in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two playoffs. Ocean City finished the regular season 9-2-3, second in the Mid Atlantic Division behind West Chester United FC.
Becher finished the regular season with a team-high 11 goals. Theo Quartey added his fourth goal of the year, plus his team-best sixth assist, which tied for second most in the league. Alex Andersson got his first goal of the season.
Owen Elliott, making his fourth straight start in net, earned the win. Michael Webber came in off the bench to finish the Nor'easters' seventh shutout, which tied a single-season club record.
Philadelphia, which defeated Ocean City on June 23, finished the season 5-9-0.
Ocean City will open the playoffs on the road, but that isn't necessarily a concern: Sunday's win extended their unbeaten streak away from Carey Stadium to seven games (5-0-2) since the 2019 season (no season was held in 2020 due to the pandemic).
The Nor'easters are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They will either open the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Western Mass Pioneers, in Ludlow, Massachusetts, or against Northern Virginia FC in Leesburg, Virginia.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.