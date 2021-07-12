 Skip to main content
Nor'easters win regular-season finale 6-0 in Philly
3 Ocean Nor'easters players

Ocean City Nor'easters players celebrate a 6-0 win over the host Philadelphia Lone Star FC on Sunday. Ocean City finished its regular season with a 9-2-3 record.

 Jack Verdeur via O.C. Nor'easters

Simon Becher and Gilbert Waso scored two goals each to lead the Ocean City Nor'easters to a 6-0 win over the Philadelphia Lone Star FC on Sunday.

Now, the Nor'easters await to learn which team they will face in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two playoffs. Ocean City finished the regular season 9-2-3, second in the Mid Atlantic Division behind West Chester United FC.

Becher finished the regular season with a team-high 11 goals. Theo Quartey added his fourth goal of the year, plus his team-best sixth assist, which tied for second most in the league. Alex Andersson got his first goal of the season.

Owen Elliott, making his fourth straight start in net, earned the win. Michael Webber came in off the bench to finish the Nor'easters' seventh shutout, which tied a single-season club record.

Philadelphia, which defeated Ocean City on June 23, finished the season 5-9-0.

Ocean City will open the playoffs on the road, but that isn't necessarily a concern: Sunday's win extended their unbeaten streak away from Carey Stadium to seven games (5-0-2) since the 2019 season (no season was held in 2020 due to the pandemic).

The Nor'easters are in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They will either open the Eastern Conference playoffs against the Western Mass Pioneers, in Ludlow, Massachusetts, or against Northern Virginia FC in Leesburg, Virginia.

Ocean City's 40 regular-season goals this year are their most in a season since 2005, when they notched 47 in 16 games. The Nor'easters allowed only 12 goals, a club record for the 14-game schedules they began playing in 2013.

