Nor'easters' Wednesday night game moved from Phila. to O.C.
The Nor'easters' game against Philadelphia Lone Star FC will be played at at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Carey Stadium in Ocean City.

The game was initially scheduled to be played at Philadelphia, but the Nor'easters announced the venue change Tuesday.

A Nor'easters news release said that "due to unforeseen circumstances with their home venue at the South Philadelphia Super Site, the game was moved to Carey Stadium in Ocean City."

The Nor'easters enter the game with a 4-0-1 record; Philadelphia Lone Star FC is 3-4.

Ocean City is in second place in the United Soccer Leagues' League Two Mid-Atlantic Division. The Nor'easters have made their best start to the season since 2013, when they won they won the League Two Eastern Conference.

In its most recent game, Ocean City beat Northern Virginia FC 3-2 on Saturday in Leesburg, Virginia.

O.C. extended its unbeaten streak to 12 games, dating to its most recent season of 2019. Forward Simon Becher scored two goals Saturday and leads Ocean City with five on the season. That ties him for second place in League Two, which consists of 82 teams in North America.

Nor'easters midfielder Theo Quartey, who assisted on Becher's second goal  Saturday, is tied for the league lead with four assists.

Philadelphia Lone Star was supposed to join League Two in 2020, but the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lone Star began as a club in 2001, and the Nor'easters have played Philadelphia twice. The Nor'easters beat Lone Star FC 3-1 in 2017 in the first round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup tournament. The teams met again in an exhibition in 2019 and tied 1-1.

