Nor'easters to play Yonkers FC in to start 2022 U.S. Open Cup

The United States Soccer Federation announced Thursday the first-round matchups for the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

The Ocean City Nor’easters will host Lansdowne Yonkers FC at 7 p.m. March 23 at Carey Stadium on the campus of Ocean City High School. This is the 10th time in club history the Nor’easters will compete in the tournament, the first since 2018.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is modeled after England’s FA Cup and is a single-elimination tournament that is one of the oldest in the world for soccer. The event has been the national championship for the U.S. since it started in 1913.

The tournament is open to professional and amateur teams from Major League soccer to smaller semi-professional teams, like the Nor’easters, who compete in the United Soccer Leagues’ League Two. They are members of the Mid-Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference.

Yonkers FC is based in Yonkers, New York, and competes in the Eastern Premier Soccer League, which is consists of elite amateur teams from Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and the Washington D.C. area.