Nor'easters to play Yonkers FC in to start 2022 U.S. Open Cup

The United States Soccer Federation announced Thursday the first-round matchups for the 2022 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.
The Ocean City Nor’easters will host Lansdowne Yonkers FC at 7 p.m. March 23 at Carey Stadium on the campus of Ocean City High School. This is the 10th time in club history the Nor’easters will compete in the tournament, the first since 2018.
The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is modeled after England’s FA Cup and is a single-elimination tournament that is one of the oldest in the world for soccer. The event has been the national championship for the U.S. since it started in 1913.
The tournament is open to professional and amateur teams from Major League soccer to smaller semi-professional teams, like the Nor’easters, who compete in the United Soccer Leagues’ League Two. They are members of the Mid-Atlantic Division in the Eastern Conference.
Yonkers FC is based in Yonkers, New York, and competes in the Eastern Premier Soccer League, which is consists of elite amateur teams from Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia and the Washington D.C. area.
The winner will advance to the second round and have the opportunity to compete against a team from the professional side.
The Nor'easters qualified for the tournament this year after a 9-2-3 finish last season. Ocean City finished second in the Mid-Atlantic Division for the second straight year, and earned its first playoff berth since 2016.
Yonkers FC qualified for the US Open Cup after winning the 2021 United States Adult Soccer Association National Amateur Cup championship. The club is a national power at the amateur level and won multiple championships, including three National Fricker Cup titles (2017, 2019, 2021) and two Amateur Cup titles.
Contact Patrick Mulranen: 609-272-7217
Twitter @ACPressMulranen
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.